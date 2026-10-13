Russians Damage Nine Private Homes In Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Military Administration stated this on its websit, according to Ukrinform.

During an air raid alert on October 13, Russian forces attacked the Lviv region with two jet-powered drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down both drones.

"Following the crash of one of the drones in the village of Murovane, in Lviv district, nine residential buildings were damaged. No people were injured," the regional administration said.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration, the crash of the drone and the resulting fire caused significant damage to two houses in Murovane. Another seven homes sustained varying degrees of damage.

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Infrastructure was also damaged. Three cars were burned, and two others were damaged.

"The most important thing is that no people were injured," Kozytskyi emphasized.

He urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to seek shelter every time the warning sounds.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two houses caught fire in one of the villages in the Lviv region after a downed Russian drone crashed there.