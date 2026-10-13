University Staff Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Rivne, Students Took Shelter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Butenko, reported the incident on Facebook.

He said the Russian attack sparked a fire in an academic building at Rivne State University of the Humanities. According to preliminary information, the premises of the Faculty of Musical Arts were almost completely destroyed by fire.

Russian drone attack on an educational institution in central Rivne / Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The fire has been extinguished, and debris-clearing operations are continuing.

“According to information from the university, all students were in shelters. There are injured people among the university's administrative staff,” the minister emphasized.

He noted that the damaged building was no longer suitable for classes and would require reconstruction.

Neighboring academic buildings were also damaged, including windows that were blown out. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

According to Butenko, the university is considering switching entirely to remote learning through the end of the week. Decisions about how classes will be organized afterward will depend on the availability of suitable premises and safe locations.

Russians damage nine private homes in Lviv region

Butenko said the Ministry of Education and Science's priority was to ensure people's safety and provide conditions for education to continue. Students and university employees must receive the support they need.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked an educational institution in central Rivne on October 13. At the time of that report, 20 people had been reported injured, and the fire in the academic building had been extinguished.