Russians Attack Truck And Warehouse In Khmelnytskyi Region
"During the day, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces were operating. As a result of the Russian attack, a truck and the facade of a warehouse building on the premises of one of the region's businesses were damaged," the official reported.Read also: Russians damage nine private homes in Lviv region
According to him, no deaths or injuries had been reported.
As Ukrinform previously reported, four patients at a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region were injured in an attack by Russian strike drones.
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