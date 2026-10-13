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Russians Attack Truck And Warehouse In Khmelnytskyi Region

Russians Attack Truck And Warehouse In Khmelnytskyi Region


Date: 2026-10-13 09:37:28

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces were operating. As a result of the Russian attack, a truck and the facade of a warehouse building on the premises of one of the region's businesses were damaged," the official reported.

Read also: Russians damage nine private homes in Lviv region

According to him, no deaths or injuries had been reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, four patients at a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region were injured in an attack by Russian strike drones.

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