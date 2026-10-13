Zangazur Corridor To Feature On Transport Agenda Of 13Th Organization Of Turkic States Summit

The Zangazur Corridor will be among the transport issues discussed at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu has said.

According to the minister, the agenda for the upcoming summit is currently being prepared, with particular attention to the development of transport infrastructure and the strengthening of regional connectivity.

Uraloglu stressed that transport issues play an important role in cooperation among Turkic states, as interconnected infrastructure helps expand trade, increase transit capacity and strengthen economic ties between countries.

“When Turkic states come together, transport infrastructure issues inevitably feature on the agenda. In this context, discussions will cover everything from the Middle Corridor to the Development Road,” the minister said.

He also highlighted the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor project, which is intended to strengthen transport links between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and expand opportunities for regional and international freight transportation.

According to Uraloglu, Türkiye continues to carry out the work required on its side to open the corridor, while relevant construction activities are also underway in Azerbaijan.

“With the completion of the Zangazur Corridor, all shortcomings will be eliminated,” the Turkish minister said.

The project is being pursued within the broader framework of developing the Middle Corridor, a transport route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. Additional transport capacity could increase the route's throughput and strengthen the region's role in international logistics.

Another important area of cooperation is the Development Road project, which envisages the construction of transport and logistics infrastructure to facilitate freight transportation between Asia and Europe through Iraq and Türkiye.

Discussions of these initiatives at the OTS summit will give member states an opportunity to consider further steps to develop transport corridors, address infrastructure constraints and expand the region's transit potential.