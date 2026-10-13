Jintao Zhang is a consumer behavior researcher whose work examines how consumers respond to pricing information and digital marketplace cues. His research uncovers how subtle features of prices, promotional messages, and emerging technologies influence consumer judgment and decision-making, to help firms design more effective, transparent, and consumer-friendly marketing strategies.

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