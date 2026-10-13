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Jintao Zhang

Jintao Zhang


Date: 2026-10-13 09:36:44

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Marketing, Binghamton University, State University of New York
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Jintao Zhang is a consumer behavior researcher whose work examines how consumers respond to pricing information and digital marketplace cues. His research uncovers how subtle features of prices, promotional messages, and emerging technologies influence consumer judgment and decision-making, to help firms design more effective, transparent, and consumer-friendly marketing strategies.

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  • –present Assistant Professor of Marketing, Binghamton University, State University of New York

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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