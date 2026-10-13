Abby Moore

Postgraduate Researcher in Art History, University of Exeter

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Postgraduate researcher investigating the contemporary visual artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña (b.1948) within the provisionally titled thesis:

Weaving Worlds: 'Radical Relationality' in the Work of Cecilia Vicuña.

Vicuña is a Chilean born contemporary visual artist and poet whose practice interrogates social and ecological injustice and, as my thesis argues, centres human connection, joy, and hope in a relational interweaving of the human and non-human world. This research is particularly interested in how Vicuña's practice utilises fibre-based textiles and found objects to enhance themes of closeness, intimacy, co-existence and interconnections within a woven matrix of existence through engaging the body of the viewer-participant.

My Masters research focussed on acts of craftivism (a portmanteau of 'craft' and 'activism') where handcrafted items are placed within public space. The research centred the ways this practice promoted, or otherwise, the social engagement of the onlooker.

–present Postgraduate Researcher in Art History, University of Exeter

Experience