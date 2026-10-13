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Ilan Shrira

Ilan Shrira


Date: 2026-10-13 09:36:42

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Teaching Professor of Psychology, Penn State
Profile Articles

I'm a social psychologist at Penn State University. My research centers on health outcomes and cultural differences.

Experience
  • –present Associate Teaching Professor of Psychology, Penn State University
Education
  • 2005 University of Georgia, Ph.D., Personality and Social Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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