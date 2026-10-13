Ilan Shrira
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Teaching Professor of Psychology, Penn State
I'm a social psychologist at Penn State University. My research centers on health outcomes and cultural differences.Experience
- –present Associate Teaching Professor of Psychology, Penn State University
- 2005 University of Georgia, Ph.D., Personality and Social Psychology
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