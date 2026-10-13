Reader in Health Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University

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Dr Jasmine Hearn's background is in health psychology, and her PhD research and beyond has focused on improving the wellbeing and pain management of people living with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and endometriosis. This work includes examining the influence of language on pain and communication of pain, and Jasmine has published on the communication of spinal cord injury pain and endometriosis pain through the use of metaphor. She continues to work in this field exploring the role of pain descriptors on pain perception, methods to improve communication of pain with health professionals, as well as visual representations of pain. Her work in spinal cord injury has been awarded the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals Award for Outstanding Trainee Research.

2018–present Senior lecturer in Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University



2019 The University of Derby, MSc Health Psychology

2016 The University of Buckingham, PhD Psychology 2012 The University of Buckingham, BSc Psychology (Hons)



2020 Mindfulness for pain, depression, anxiety, and quality of life in people with spinal cord injury: A systematic review., BMC Neurology

2020 Depression in partner caregivers of people with neurological conditions; associations with compassion and quality of life., Journal of Mental Health

2020 Parallel worlds and personified pain: A mixed-methods analysis of pain metaphor use by women with endometriosis., British Journal of Health Psychology

2020 'Trying to bring attention to your body when you're not sure where it is': An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis of drivers and barriers to mindfulness for people with spinal cord injury., British Journal of Health Psychology

2018 Stigma and self-management: An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis of the impact of chronic recurrent urinary tract infections after spinal cord injury., Spinal Cord Series and Cases

2018 Internet-delivered mindfulness for people with depression and chronic pain following spinal cord injury; a randomized, controlled feasibility trial., Spinal Cord

2017 Neuropathic pain in a rehabilitation setting after spinal cord injury: An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis of inpatients' experiences., Spinal Cord Series and Cases

2016 The devil in the corner: A mixed-methods study of metaphor use by those with spinal cord injury-specific neuropathic pain., British Journal of Health Psychology 2015 Living with chronic neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury: An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis of community experience., Disability and Rehabilitation

Chartered Psychologist and Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society

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