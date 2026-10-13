Death Toll From The Aggression On Gaza Rises To 74,389 Fatalities, 175,423 Injured

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Oct 13 (NNN-WAFA) -- Medical sources announced Tuesday, that the death toll in the Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on Oct 7, has risen to 74,389 fatalities and 175,423 injured, Palestinian News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The sources added that seven fatalities, including three who succumbed to their wounds and one whose body was recovered and seven injured individuals were brought to hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours.

They noted that the death toll since the ceasefire on Oct 11, 2025, has reached 1,498 fatalities, with 5,306 injuries recorded, in addition to 838 martyrs whose bodies were recovered.

--NNN-WAFA