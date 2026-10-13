Saudi-Led Coalition Says Three Drones Intercepted, Destroyed North Of Riyadh

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed three drones north of the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The coalition did not provide further details about the drones, their launch point or intended targets.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions and an escalation in the conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthis.

--NNN-ANADOLU