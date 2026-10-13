Kaztransoil Tax Payments Rise 11.2% In Nine Months
On a standalone basis, KazTransOil paid 39.8 billion tenge (about $88.2 million) in taxes during the reporting period, an increase of 25.9% year on year.
The company's largest tax payments to the national budget included 11 billion tenge (about $24.4 million) in corporate income tax and 6.9 billion tenge (about $15.3 million) in value-added tax (VAT).
The largest payments to local budgets comprised 9.8 billion tenge (about $21.7 million) in property tax, 7 billion tenge (about $15.5 million) in individual income tax and 4.9 billion tenge (about $10.9 million) in social tax.
In the first nine months of 2026, KazTransOil's consolidated oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment volume amounted to 35.809 million tons, up 3% compared to the same period in 2025.
The volume of oil transported solely through KazTransOil's trunk oil pipeline system reached 34.392 million tons, an increase of 4% year on year.
During the reporting period, the company's consolidated oil freight turnover amounted to 34.425 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% compared to the first nine months of 2025.
Currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of $1 = 451.31 tenge as of October 13, 2026.
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