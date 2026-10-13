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Kaztransoil Tax Payments Rise 11.2% In Nine Months


Date: 2026-10-13 09:31:59

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. KazTransOil and its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities paid a total of 54.5 billion tenge (about $120.8 million) in taxes and other mandatory payments to Kazakhstan's budget in the first nine months of 2026, up 11.2% compared to the same period in 2025, according to the company.

On a standalone basis, KazTransOil paid 39.8 billion tenge (about $88.2 million) in taxes during the reporting period, an increase of 25.9% year on year.

The company's largest tax payments to the national budget included 11 billion tenge (about $24.4 million) in corporate income tax and 6.9 billion tenge (about $15.3 million) in value-added tax (VAT).

The largest payments to local budgets comprised 9.8 billion tenge (about $21.7 million) in property tax, 7 billion tenge (about $15.5 million) in individual income tax and 4.9 billion tenge (about $10.9 million) in social tax.

In the first nine months of 2026, KazTransOil's consolidated oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment volume amounted to 35.809 million tons, up 3% compared to the same period in 2025.

The volume of oil transported solely through KazTransOil's trunk oil pipeline system reached 34.392 million tons, an increase of 4% year on year.

During the reporting period, the company's consolidated oil freight turnover amounted to 34.425 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of $1 = 451.31 tenge as of October 13, 2026.

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Trend News Agency

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