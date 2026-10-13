Azerbaijan, Cambodia Discuss Expanding Military Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 13, Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting featured a comprehensive briefing on the Azerbaijan Army's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, highlighting the combat experience gained during the military operations leading to the victory and results achieved.

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cambodia in the military, military-technical, and military education fields were discussed.

Both sides underscored the importance of advancing bilateral relations in defense and security, including the conduct of joint military exercises and the exchange of expertise. The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on other issues of common interest.