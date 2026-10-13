Uzbekistan Proposes $252.400 Loans For Energy-Efficient Greenhouses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to introduce a special environmental regime for greenhouses in Tashkent and five surrounding districts, requiring operators to adopt cleaner heating technologies and offering subsidies of up to 50 million soums (about $4.200) per hectare and preferential loans of up to 3 billion soums (around $252.400) to support the transition, following a presentation reviewed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a presentation on introducing green technologies into greenhouse operations and reducing their environmental impact.

An inventory of greenhouses in Tashkent and surrounding areas was conducted last year, and a special commission helped some operators switch to cleaner energy sources. However, some facilities continue to use coal.

During the fall and winter, weaker winds and temperature inversions can cause emissions from greenhouse operations to accumulate in the capital and nearby areas, worsening air quality.

Under the proposed environmental regime, greenhouses would be permitted to use natural gas, electricity, geothermal and solar energy, as well as waste heat from thermal power plants. Burning tires, plastics, bitumen, fuel oil, used oils and waste would be prohibited.

Greenhouses currently using solid fuels would be required to switch to the approved energy sources by December 1, 2026. Exceptions could be granted to facilities that meet strict technical requirements, including enclosed fuel storage, automated boilers, effective dust and gas filtration equipment, backup generators, safe ash and slag collection, and chimneys that meet established height standards.

Continuous environmental monitoring is planned from October 15, 2026, through March 15, 2027. Authorities would monitor emissions, the operation of filtration equipment and compliance with fuel requirements. Data from measuring instruments and video surveillance systems would be transmitted in real time to the information system of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology. Drones and members of the public would also participate in monitoring.

Greenhouses found operating without filtration equipment, exceeding permitted emission limits, or using prohibited fuels would face enforcement measures. Authorities could suspend operations where necessary.

To help operators comply with the new requirements, the government has proposed subsidies of up to 50 million soums (about $4.200) per hectare for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient equipment, along with preferential loans of up to 3 billion soums (around $252.400) for seven years. Additional support would help reduce the costs of purchasing and installing environmental monitoring equipment.