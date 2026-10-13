Virtuix Becomes Official Meta Reseller As Omni One For Quest Orders Surge

Virtuix Deepens Meta Collaboration and Launches New Omni One Bundles with Meta Quest Headsets and Accessories

Omni One Orders Up 3X Following Quest Launch; More Than 75 Quest Games Compatible or Coming Soon

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that it has become an official reseller of Meta products, further expanding its collaboration with Meta Platforms, Inc. following the strong launch of Omni One for Quest.

Virtuix is now an official retailer of Meta products and has launched new consumer bundles combining Omni One for Quest with Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets and accessories, providing customers with a complete full-body VR system directly from Virtuix. Virtuix is also now officially featured as a partner on Meta's Made for Meta website, further strengthening the Company's presence within the Meta Quest ecosystem.

The expanded collaboration follows the successful June launch of Omni One for Quest, which made Virtuix's full-body gaming platform available to millions of existing Meta Quest users. Since the launch, Virtuix has reported that Omni One orders have increased approximately 3X compared to the same period last year, indicating growing consumer demand.

Consumer response has been strong. Omni One currently holds a 4.9 out of 5-star customer rating, while the platform's content library has expanded to more than 75 Meta Quest games that are now compatible or expected to become compatible with Omni One for Quest, including popular titles and franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, The Boys: Trigger Warning, and Forefront. Virtuix's game library features a growing selection of Quest titles alongside more than 100 compatible PC VR games.

“Becoming an official Meta reseller is another important step in expanding our consumer business and strengthening our position within the Quest ecosystem,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Virtuix.“Sales are surging, our compatible game library continues to grow, and our reseller status allows us to offer customers a complete Omni One and Quest solution directly from Virtuix. We believe we are only scratching the surface of what our collaboration with Meta can become, with additional promotional opportunities on the horizon as we prepare for the important holiday selling season.”

Virtuix joined Meta's Made for Meta program earlier this year and launched Omni One for Quest in June. The collaboration significantly expanded Omni One's addressable market by making Virtuix's technology accessible to millions of Quest users who can use their existing headset and compatible game library with Omni One. Meta has tens of millions of Quest headsets in the market, providing Virtuix with access to the world's largest consumer VR ecosystem.

Omni One for Quest enables players to physically walk, run, crouch, strafe, and move backward in 360 degrees inside compatible Quest games. Virtuix markets Omni One as a complete full-body gaming system and a premium holiday gift for gamers seeking a more immersive and active way to play their favorite games. The Company believes its expanding relationship with Meta, growing content library, and strong consumer response position Omni One for continued growth heading into the upcoming holiday season.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including Meta, NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sales and expansion plans, plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, potential impacts on future revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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