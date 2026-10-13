Alta River Park Brings Modern Riverside Living To Fort Worth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth, TX, October 13, 2026, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced that Alta River Park, a new apartment community along the Clear Fork Trinity River on the west side of Fort Worth, is now leasing and welcoming its first residents.

“Alta River Park combines luxury apartment living with an authentic riverfront lifestyle,” said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners' DFW office.“"Whether it's a game of pickleball, a jog along the Fort Worth Trinity River trail system, or drinks in the sky lounge, we set out to create homes and gathering spaces that feel upscale yet inviting.”

Professionally managed by Greystar, Alta River Park features 365 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood-style plank flooring, spacious layouts with tall ceilings and large windows, large kitchen islands, granite countertops with custom backsplashes, and a stainless steel appliance package. Additional finishes include expansive closets, under-cabinet lighting, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and smart-home technology with keyless entry. Select homes offer personal patios, balconies or attached yards, waterfront and community views, tuck-under garages, and a standalone shower or deep soaking tub.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, a fire pit and poolside grilling stations, a pickleball court, a sky lounge with skyline views, a resident clubhouse with lounge seating, TVs, a game room with a pool table, a 24-hour fitness center, a bike shop, and a dog park with an indoor pet wash station.

Alta River Park sits in one of Fort Worth's most desirable and fast-growing areas, with direct access to the Trinity River trail system. Waterside and Clearfork are nearby for shopping, dining and entertainment, including restaurants such as Quince Riverside and Hudson House, and grocers including Trader Joe's, Central Market, and Whole Foods Market. Cultural and recreational attractions in the area include the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Kimbell Art Museum and Fort Worth Zoo, as well as Texas Christian University. Nearby highways provide easy access to downtown Fort Worth, major employment centers, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit AltaRiverPark.com or call 817-953-3224.

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About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit .

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