Fisher Space Pen Evolves The Fan-Favorite Navy Blue Cerakote To Two Iconic Pens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A refreshed Navy Blue Cerakote finish updates two Fisher Space Pen favorites - the iconic Bullet and Cap-O-Matic Space Pens.

Boulder City, NV, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools today announced the return of its fan-favorite Navy Blue Cerakote, the successor to the previous Elite Navy Cerakote. The iconic look is returning to two Fisher Space Pen classics, the Bullet Space Pen and the Cap-O-Matic Space Pen, built for everyday carry and work.

Fisher is no stranger to fan-favorite collections, and the durable Cerakote finish is certainly one of them. Originally developed for aerospace and tactical applications, the ceramic-based polymer coating offers superior impact, scratch, and wear resistance. This newly launched Navy Blue Cerakote Series is nearly identical to the successful Elite Navy Cerakote, and was the natural evolution to the brand's Cerakote Series.

The launch also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Fisher's iconic pressurized ink cartridge. Patented by founder Paul C. Fisher, the groundbreaking ink technology revolutionized writing instruments by enabling pens to write seamlessly upside down, underwater, in zero gravity, and in extreme temperatures ranging from -30°F to 250°F.

“The Navy color has always been a fan favorite, and we're excited to continue its legacy with the Navy Blue Cerakote Bullet and Navy Blue Cerakote Cap-O-Matic,” says Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co.“As we mark 60 years of our core pressurized ink cartridge, pairing that proven internal reliability with a Cerakote exterior gives our community another tool that is built to last a lifetime.”

The Navy Blue Cerakote Series, like all Fisher pens, is made and assembled in Boulder City, Nevada and is crafted with Fisher's legendary pressurized ink refill. The exact specifications for each model are below:

Navy Blue Cerakote Bullet







Material: Brass



Finish: Cerakote



Color: Navy Blue



Length: Open 5.35"; Closed 3.77"



Diameter:.38"



Cartridge: Fisher Pressurized PR4, Black Ink, Medium Point; Compatible with any PR refill Packaging: Universal Blister Card



Navy Blue Cerakote Cap-O-Matic







Material: Brass



Finish: Cerakote



Color: Navy Blue



Length: Open 5.27"; Closed 5.13"



Diameter:.38"



Cartridge: Fisher Pressurized PR4, Black Ink, Medium Point; Compatible with any PR refill Packaging: Universal Blister Card

Built for everyday use, both the Navy Blue Cerakote Bullet and M4 retail for $42 and are available at

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles their pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history deserves a pen built for it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

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Navy Blue Cerakote finish updates two Fisher Space Pen favorites

CONTACT: Laura MacAdam laura.macadam@829llc.com