Alacriti Is A Leader In The Payment Hub Market In 2026 ABA Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Recognizes Orbipay Payments Hub Market Leadership for Its Cloud-Native Architecture, Multi-Rail Capabilities, and Progressive Modernization Approach

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, today announced its recognition as a Market Leader in the 2026 American Bankers Association Product Assessment: Payment Hubs, researched by Datos Insights.

The report examines how banks are responding to an increasingly complex payments environment, where institutions are balancing new payment rails, ISO 20022 requirements, rising customer expectations, and the operational challenges created by fragmented legacy systems. Datos Insights identifies payment hubs as a foundational component of payments modernization, helping institutions consolidate payment operations while creating greater flexibility for future growth.

Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub was included among the assessment's Market Leaders, a category defined by proven solutions and referenceable clients in the community banking segment.

The report highlights several characteristics of Orbipay Payments Hub that support a progressive modernization approach. Built on a cloud-native, microservices architecture and ISO 20022 standards from inception, the platform allows financial institutions to begin with individual payment capabilities and expand over time while maintaining centralized operations and reporting.

Orbipay Payments Hub supports payment processing and orchestration across the RTP® network, the FedNow® Service, the Fedwire® Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, and Zelle®. Its intelligent routing capabilities can dynamically determine payment paths based on factors including cost, speed, reliability, liquidity, and network availability. Datos Insights cited the ability to adopt the FedNow Service and the RTP network simultaneously through a single API integration as a key differentiator for Orbipay Payments Hub. Among the vendors identified as market leaders, Alacriti is one of only two Zelle® resellers mentioned.

“Technology gets a payments hub on the shortlist. Trust is what keeps a financial institution with that provider for the long term," said Mark Majeske, SVP, faster payments at Alacriti. "The clients Datos Insights interviewed for the 2026 ABA Product Assessment: Payment Hubs pointed to Alacriti's responsiveness, on-time implementations, and an ISO 20022 conversion they described as a nonevent. That is the same story behind Alacriti's 98% client retention rate, and it is why Orbipay Payments Hub was named a Market Leader."

The assessment comes as Alacriti continues to expand Orbipay Payments Hub beyond traditional and instant payment rails. The report references Alacriti's roadmap for digital money capabilities, including stablecoins and tokenized deposits, as well as additional AI and machine learning capabilities designed to support payment operations, fraud prevention, and analytics.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading payments-focused fintech helping financial institutions and businesses modernize and scale payments infrastructure. Its cloud-based Orbipay platform connects and orchestrates transactions across the RTP® network, FedNow® Service, Zelle®, Fedwire® Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, and Stablecoins-giving organizations a single platform for the full range of money movement needs. Clients can progressively modernize without rip-and-replace projects, launch new payment capabilities faster, and centralize payment operations, fraud prevention, and compliance controls. Alacriti serves 14 of the top 100 U.S. financial institutions and nearly one-quarter of U.S. credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, processing $233 billion in payments annually. Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Alacriti is helping shape the future of payments and money movement. Learn more at Alacriti.com.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

CONTACT: Press Contacts: Alacriti Kristen Jason...