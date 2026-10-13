Monument Announces Removal Of Tuckanarra As Joint Venture Manager
|Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver
|T: +1-604-638-1661 x102
|...
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Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the appointment of a Replacement Manager for the Tuckanarra Gold Project and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the outcome and timing of the dispute resolution process under the Exploration JVA, including mediation, the Company's position that Monument Murchison is not bound by the TMA, the Company's ability to recover any loss or damage suffered or incurred as a result of Tuckanarra's breaches of the Exploration JVA, and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, including those related to the Tuckanarra Gold Project; risks related to the dispute with Odyssey and Tuckanarra under the Exploration JVA, including the outcome and timing of mediation or any other dispute resolution process; the risk that a Replacement Manager may not be appointed in a timely manner or at all; the risk that Tuckanarra, Odyssey, Gylden or Kirkalocka SPV may seek to enforce the TMA against Monument Murchison; uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to recover any loss or damage suffered or incurred; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold or other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities, including in respect of the Tuckanarra Gold Project; assumptions that a Replacement Manager will be appointed in accordance with the Exploration JVA; assumptions regarding the outcome and timing of the dispute resolution process under the Exploration JVA; assumptions that Monument Murchison is not bound by the TMA; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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