Nutraland USA's AKK001TM Receives 2026 NIE New Ingredient Award

Industry recognition highlights next-generation postbiotic innovation connecting microbiome science and metabolic wellness.

- Sanying Xu, President, Nutraland USA, Inc.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of premium, clean-label, science-backed dietary ingredients, today announced that AKK001TM, its next-generation postbiotic ingredient, has received the Nutrition Industry Executive 2026 New Ingredient Award in the Weight Management category.

The award recognizes AKK001TM as a notable advancement in postbiotic ingredient technology. It follows the recent publication of a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating AKK001TM in combination with tributyrin in adults with overweight or obesity. The 90-day study reported significant between-group differences in body morphology measures, including body weight, body fat percentage, waist circumference, and abdominal fat thickness, as well as several metabolic indicators. The full peer-reviewed manuscript is available here: .

"This recognition reflects the momentum behind microbiome-focused innovation and the growing need for practical, science-driven ingredients," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. "AKK001TM gives product developers a differentiated postbiotic platform that combines emerging science in gut and metabolic health with the stability and formulation flexibility brands need to bring new concepts to market."

A Next-Generation Postbiotic Platform

AKK001TM is a pasteurized form of Akkermansia muciniphila, a microorganism widely studied for its relationship to the intestinal environment, gut barrier function, and metabolic pathways. Because AKK001TM contains no live bacteria, it is designed to reduce the storage and formulation challenges associated with conventional probiotics.

Formulation Advantages for Product Developers

- Postbiotic format: Eliminates the need to maintain live-organism counts through manufacturing and shelf life.

- Heat stability: Provides a practical option for product formats and processing conditions that may be challenging for conventional probiotics.

- Formulation flexibility: Supports innovation across microbiome, metabolic wellness, healthy aging, and next-generation gut health concepts.

- Consistent production: Precision-controlled fermentation and pasteurization in an FSSC 22000- and HACCP-certified facility support quality and batch-to-batch consistency.

The award, together with the recent clinical publication, reflects growing industry interest in stable postbiotic technologies and their emerging applications in metabolic health.

For more information about AKK001TM and Nutraland USA's portfolio of innovative nutritional ingredients, visit or contact....

About Nutraland USA

Nutraland USA is a specialty ingredient company focused on plant-based, science-backed, clean-label, and sustainable solutions for the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries. Through transparent sourcing, technical expertise, and practical formulation support, Nutraland helps brands create differentiated products that deliver meaningful value to consumers.

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Nutraland USA's AKK001TM Receives 2026 NIE New Ingredient Award News Provided By Nutraland USA Inc. October 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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