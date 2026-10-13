EPISODE 4 OUT NOW: A LATE-NIGHT SEARCH LEADS TO A SHARP-TONGUED LANDLADY IN 'FLIGHT OF THE FALLEN'

Scottish Rite House of the Temple located in Washington, DC

- Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator and showrunner.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Episode 4 of Dupont Investigations, Flight of the Fallen, is streaming now on every podcast platform. After a bestial face appears at Rowena Nesbit's window, occult private investigator Torsten Somersby and his partner Nigel Clemmons hurry through the rain to check on Kurt Feuerstein, Nigel's young friend, whose family name may have made him a target.

At Kurt's boarding house, they meet his landlady, Ida Tate, played by Tatyana Ridgeway, who also supported the season's casting. Ida has no patience for two strangers on her stoop at this hour and even less faith that the police will treat her fairly. Her late husband served as a federal appointee under President Taft until Woodrow Wilson's administration stripped him of his post, drawing on a real chapter of Washington history in which Black officeholders were pushed out of government. What Ida knows about her quiet young boarder, and the views he mostly kept to himself, gives Torsten his first glimpse of a purpose behind the killings.

“Some of the themes in this episode may sound familiar, but that's only because racial disparity and white supremacist ideology sadly persisted long after 1936,” said Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator and showrunner.

New listeners can start anywhere. Season 1, The Scourge from Carthage, runs six episodes, and Season 2 has been streaming since its September 1 premiere. Across both seasons, Dupont Investigations has now surpassed 26,000 IAB Tech Lab-certified downloads and is climbing. Flight of the Fallen runs six episodes, with new installments every other Tuesday through the November 10 finale.

Dupont Investigations is the brainchild of Washington, DC-based co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston (he/him), a long-form writer and attorney, and Bryce Bowyn (he/him), an electropop musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health. Both are DC Arts and Humanities Fellows, recognized for their contributions to Washington as a world-class cultural capital.

Additional Media Resources:

●Explore the show's hand-annotated visual case file to meet the world of the series

●Online press kit with hi-res artwork, the full cast list, and synopses: nocturnehall/dupont-press

●Follow @nocturnehall on Instagram for previews and cast reveals

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Marc Benjamin Langston

Nocturne Hall LLC

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EPISODE 4 OUT NOW: A LATE-NIGHT SEARCH LEADS TO A SHARP-TONGUED LANDLADY IN 'FLIGHT OF THE FALLEN' News Provided By Nocturne Hall October 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, U.S. Politics



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