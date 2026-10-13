Who Wants To Be A CFO?

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) One in three finance professionals shun the top job

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Work-life balance is the biggest deterrent for aspiring CFOs, while almost half say their current role is not giving them the experience they needAlmost a third (32%) of finance professionals say they do not want to become a CFO, while just 36% definitely do, raising questions about the strength of the future finance leadership pipeline, according to new research from global talent solutions partner Robert Walters.Work-life balance is the biggest deterrent, cited by almost half (49%) of finance professionals. A quarter (25%) point to the skills and experience required, while 21% say it's the pressure and accountability that come with the role.Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters, says, "The CFO role has become one of the most influential positions in a business. Finance leaders are shaping strategy, leading transformation and taking on greater responsibility for areas such as technology and AI."That creates exciting career opportunities, but it has also made the job broader and more demanding. If a third of finance professionals already know they don't want the top job, businesses need to understand what is putting people off and whether they are doing enough to develop those who do want it."The future CFO experience gapAlmost half (47%) of finance professionals say their current role is not giving them the experience they would need to become a CFO. Meanwhile, just 30% feel they are gaining the experience required, pointing to a potential development gap in the future CFO pipeline.Board-level exposure and experience leading transformation are considered the hardest capabilities to build, cited by 39% of respondents. Commercial strategy follows at 16%, while only 7% point to AI and technology.Powell says, "The skills that finance professionals find hardest to build are also some of the skills businesses expect from a CFO from day one. Board exposure and transformation experience take time to build, and they are difficult to replicate through formal training alone."Employers need to give promising finance leaders the chance to build that experience before they are considered for the top job."Aspiring CFOs want exposure, not another training courseWhen asked what would best prepare them for a future CFO role, more than a third (36%) point to mentoring from leaders, closely followed by cross-functional career moves (35%). A further 22% want broader responsibilities, while just 7% say formal training."There is a clear message here for employers. Future CFOs want opportunities to broaden their experience, work with senior leaders and understand more of the business," adds Powell. "Mentoring, cross-functional moves and broader responsibilities can all help finance professionals develop the commercial judgment and leadership confidence they will need at the top."The findings come as traditional routes into the CFO role continue to broaden, with finance leaders increasingly reaching the position from a wider range of backgrounds, including internal finance leadership, investment banking, private equity and broader commercial roles.CFO role gains appeal despite growing demandsDespite concerns about the demands of the job, more than half (56%) of finance professionals say the role has become more attractive over the past five years, compared with 42% who believe it has become less attractive.Powell concludes, "The CFO has always been a key role, but what has really changed is the breadth of its remit, with greater ownership of wider business support functions, transformation programs and AI adoption. For ambitious finance professionals, that creates a broader and more exciting career proposition."The appeal of the role might be growing, but businesses cannot assume that today's finance professionals will naturally become tomorrow's CFOs. Giving future finance leaders the right exposure and support earlier will leave businesses with far more options when the time comes to appoint their next CFO."For more insight into how organizations can identify, develop and hire their next generation of finance leaders, contact Robert Walters' finance recruitment team.ENDSAbout Robert WaltersWith more than 2,900 people in 29 countries, Robert Walters delivers recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory, and consultancy across the globe. From traditional recruitment and staffing to end-to-end talent management, our consultants are experts at matching highly skilled people to permanent, contract and interim roles across all professional disciplines.For media enquiries, please contact:

Maria Bedoya, PR & Marketing Coordinator

Robert Walters Operations Limited

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Who Wants to Be a CFO? News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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