REGAL Estate Outlines Key Factors In Comparing Tension-Fit Cellular Shades

QuickInsta® TensionLock Cellular Shades feature no-drill installation designed for simpler, more adaptable everyday living.

What to Look for When Comparing Tension-Fit Cellular Shades - and How QuickInsta® TensionLock Is Designed Differently

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tension-fit cellular shades offer installation without drilling into window frames, but products using this mounting approach may differ in installation procedures, construction, documented testing, cellular performance, safety features, and window compatibility. REGAL Estate outlines these comparison factors using its QuickInstaTensionLock Cellular Shades as an example.QuickInstaTensionLock uses a patent-pending tension system and incorporates reinforced aluminum construction, cordless operation, and 1.5-inch cellular fabric available in Light Filtering and Blackout options. The following sections examine these features as considerations when comparing tension-fit shades.Installation Methods and RemovalInstallation procedures are one factor when comparing tension-fit shades. TensionLock is designed to install without separate adjustment steps or additional tools: the shade is positioned inside the window frame, and the adjustment knob is twisted until it clicks. No additional tools or mounting hardware are required.Because TensionLock installs without drilling, its installation does not require screw holes or permanent alteration to the window frame. To remove the shade, the tension can be released by turning the adjustment knob counterclockwise. This installation method may be relevant to renters, homeowners, and DIY users seeking a less permanent option.Construction and Documented Durability TestingFor tension-fit shades, the components supporting the hold are another point of comparison. TensionLock uses reinforced aluminum in the headrail and bottom rail, together with anti-slip pads for added grip. These construction features can be considered alongside the mounting method.Documented durability testing provides an additional comparison point. In independent third-party testing conducted by Bureau Veritas, a TensionLock test sample completed 3,000 operating cycles with no failure and remained suitable for its intended use. This result provides a documented reference for evaluating durability claims; it does not establish the performance of other products.Cellular Fabric, Insulation, and Light ControlThe mounting system determines how a shade is installed, but other components influence its performance in the window. Cell size, fabric, insulation, privacy, and light control are therefore additional comparison factors.TensionLock uses a 1.5-inch honeycomb structure with insulating air pockets designed to help reduce heat transfer through the window. Its Light Filtering fabric diffuses daylight while maintaining privacy, while the Blackout option is intended for bedrooms, nurseries, media rooms, and other spaces where greater light control is preferred.Cordless Safety and Everyday OperationTensionLock features cordless operation with no exposed operating cords and is WCMA Best for KidsTM and PFWBS Certified. The shade is raised and lowered by hand to adjust light and privacy. Cordless operation, child safety features, and applicable certifications are relevant factors when comparing cellular shades.Window CompatibilityTensionLock is designed exclusively for inside-mount windows and requires a minimum window depth of 1 3/4 inches. It is not designed for arched windows. Window type and available mounting depth should therefore be checked when comparing tension-fit cellular shades.Comparison ConsiderationsComparing tension-fit cellular shades involves more than confirming that they install without drilling. Relevant factors include installation steps, components supporting the hold, documented durability testing, cellular fabric and light control, cordless operation, and compatibility with the intended window.REGAL Estate considered installation, construction, cellular performance, cordless operation, and window compatibility in developing TensionLock. These categories also provide a framework for evaluating differences among tension-fit cellular shades.Testing Reference: Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (H.K.) Limited, Taiwan Branch, Durability Test Report No. (6226)251-0097.About REGAL EstateREGAL Estate develops window blinds and shades designed around practical installation, everyday operation, and modern living. Its QuickInstaproduct platform includes no-drill window and door covering solutions engineered to simplify installation while supporting light control, privacy, and cordless operation. For more information, visit regalestate.Media ContactREGAL estateWebsite: regalestate

Daphne Liao

REGAL estate

+1 470-546-6705

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

REGAL Estate Outlines Key Factors in Comparing Tension-Fit Cellular Shades News Provided By REGAL estate October 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.