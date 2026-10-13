Harvest Snaps Enters The Salty Snack Aisle With Veggie Straws And Cheese Puffs

Calbee America's Harvest Snaps

Harvest Snaps Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs

New Products Made with Yellow Peas Deliver Big Flavor, Fun, and Nutrition

- Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Snaps, the pioneering brand known for its veggie-forward snacks in the produce aisle, is expanding into the salty snack aisle with two new formats: Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs. Jam packed with nutrient-dense yellow peas as the #1 ingredient, plus premium avocado oil, these innovations deliver craveable, family-friendly flavor in every bite.Available in Sea Salt, Zesty Ranch and Sweet 'n Spicy, Harvest Snaps Veggie Straws add a playful pop of color and crunch to snack time. The tri-color mix of green, red and yellow straws get their vibrant look from spinach, tomato, beet, and turmeric powders, while each serving delivers 2g of protein and 1g of fiber. The straws are also Non-GMO Project Verified and certified gluten free. For snackers craving something cheesy, Harvest Snaps Cheese Puffs bring bold, savory crunch to a light, poppable snack. Available in Cheddar & Sour Cream and White Cheddar Jalapeño, the puffs deliver 3g of protein and 2g of fiber per serving and are certified gluten free.As consumers increasingly seek wholesome snacks made with recognizable and plant-based ingredients, naturally nutrient-dense yellow peas give these Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs a meaningful point of differentiation in a category dominated by fillers, including potato and corn. A milestone brand moment for Harvest Snaps, the launch will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign designed to drive awareness, trial and velocity at shelf.Said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc.,“While staying true to our promise of veggie-forward snacking, we're bringing Harvest Snaps to the center of store with two of the most beloved snack formats in the salty snack aisle: Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs. Fun, flavorful, and easy to share by the handful, this dynamic duo of better-for-you snacks provides the nutritional power of yellow peas – minus the tradeoffs.”Sold for an SRP of $4.99, Harvest Snaps Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs are available for retailers nationwide to order now, with products set to hit shelves beginning November 2026.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, Calbee America, Inc. creates fun, great-tasting snacks that harness nature's gifts for better-for-you lifestyles. Its Harvest Snaps family features veggie- or fruit-forward snacks delivering protein, fiber, and nutrient-dense ingredients. Calbee's Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to mainstream salty snack aisles. Learn more at HarvestSnaps and CalbeeAmerica, or follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

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Harvest Snaps Enters the Salty Snack Aisle with Veggie Straws and Cheese Puffs News Provided By Reach Public Relations October 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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