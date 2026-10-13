30 Years, 91 Lessons: What The Therapy Room Taught Duncan Kitchin

Lessons From The Therapy Room

Veteran psychotherapist Duncan Kitchin distils three decades of practice and clinical supervision into 91 candid, practical reflections for therapists.

- Duncan Kitchin, author of Lessons from the Therapy Room

OAKAMOOR, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Staffordshire-based Hawksmoor Publishing will publish 'Lessons from the Therapy Room ' by psychotherapist and clinical supervisor Duncan Kitchin on 11 November 2026. The book gathers 91 short, candid reflections from a career that ran from 1993 to 2023 – the things, Kitchin says, that his supervisees kept telling him they wished someone had taught them.

Moving from the first "What shall I call you?" to the final, unpredictable goodbye, the book explores the real texture of therapeutic practice: the addictions clients never mention at the first meeting, the questions therapists don't ask about sex, and the silent signals of a room's décor, a client's coat, or the things a therapist notices without ever being told.

Kitchin writes with equal honesty about breakthroughs and about the moments that stopped him in his tracks – among them a question that unravelled a client's sense of home, and a client who told him he would never make a therapist if he let clients upset him. The book traces thirty years of learning why she was wrong.

Rather than a textbook of theory, it is a book of practical craft – the kind of insight usually passed on quietly, one supervision session at a time. It is written for trainee and practising therapists, counsellors and supervisors, and offers a rare, humane window for general readers curious about what happens on the other side of the therapy room door.

Praise for 'Lessons from the Therapy Room'

"An extraordinary collection of clinical stories and wisdom that every in-training or practising therapist needs on their shelf... While manuals tell us what to do, this book teaches us how to be. It captures the exquisite, messy, unquantifiable magic that happens when theory ends, and human connection takes over."

– Helen Bishop, Psychotherapist, Clinical Supervisor, former Trustee of Kingston Women's Centre

"No training course, however rigorous, can fully prepare a therapist for what unfolds in the room, only lived experience. This is an essential manual sprinkled liberally with pearls of wisdom."

– Stephanie Rotherham, Therapist, Clinical Supervisor and former Head of BA Integrative Relational Counselling, Kingston College

"A real page-turner."

– Bonnie Groves, Counsellor in Private Practice

About the author

Duncan Kitchin graduated from Hull University in 1964 with a BSc (Econ), and was named Student of the Year. He went on to teach Statistics, Economics and Organisations at the universities of Liverpool, Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam, Nottingham, Nottingham Ningbo (China), Loughborough and the Open University, publishing books with Penguin, Sage, Elsevier and Routledge along the way.

Alongside his academic career, he trained at the Sherwood Psychotherapy Training Institute in Nottingham, practising as a psychotherapist from 1993 to 2023 and as a clinical supervisor from 2012 to 2023. He established the counselling services at both the University of Sheffield and Nottingham Ningbo.

Lessons from the Therapy Room was written between 2018 and 2026. In retirement, Duncan writes poetry and performs at open mic evenings.

Book details

Title: Lessons from the Therapy Room

Author: Duncan Kitchin

Publisher: Hawksmoor Publishing (an imprint of Bennion Kearny)

Publication date: 11 November 2026

Format: Paperback, 162 pages, £12.99; eBook £9.99

ISBN: 978-1-918612-04-2 (paperback); 978-1-915855-54-1 (eBook)

Duncan Kitchin is available for interview. Review copies, a high-resolution cover and an author photograph are available on request.

About Hawksmoor Publishing

Hawksmoor Publishing is an imprint of Bennion Kearny, an independent British publisher founded in 2008 and based in Oakamoor, Staffordshire. It commissions non-fiction from people who work in the fields they write about – coaches, practitioners, clinicians, lawyers and academic researchers. Every title is commissioned, edited and produced in-house, and its books are read right across the world.

Adam Walters

Bennion Kearny / Hawksmoor Publishing

+44 1538703591

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Lessons From The Therapy Room

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30 Years, 91 Lessons: What the Therapy Room Taught Duncan Kitchin News Provided By Bennion Kearny October 13, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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