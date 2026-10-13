Rory Kilmartin Named Top Relationship Expert Of The Year For 2026 By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Rory Kilmartin at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Rory Kilmartin, Relationship Researcher, author, workshop facilitator, and Founder and Lead Researcher of Archetypal Relationships, as Top Relationship Expert of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a select few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are recognized for their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their fields, and contributions to their communities. Mr. Kilmartin will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than three decades of experience researching human behavior and relationship dynamics, Mr. Kilmartin has dedicated his career to understanding the complexities that influence how individuals interact with one another. He currently serves as the Founder and Lead Researcher of Archetypal Relationships, where he continues to advance his research and share his findings with others. Through research, workshops, programs, and personal guidance, he helps individuals, couples, and families gain greater clarity into their relationships while developing practical tools for communication, mutual growth, and meaningful connection.Mr. Kilmartin's academic background includes studies in Financial Economics, Derivatives, and Investment Analysis at Coventry Business School. While his professional path began in a different field, his longstanding curiosity about human behavior ultimately led him to dedicate more than 20 years of deep research into relational power dynamics. This extensive research became the foundation for his work in Archetypal Relationships and the development of the Archetypal Relationships Academy.Drawing on years of research, Mr. Kilmartin identified four inherent behavioral archetypes within individuals and examined how people may lean disproportionately into one archetype during times of stress. His work explores how these patterns influence communication, create misunderstandings, and contribute to tension between people who otherwise care deeply for one another. By bringing these underlying dynamics to light, his approach provides individuals with greater insight into their own behavior and the behavior of those around them.Throughout his illustrious career, Rory Kilmartin has received numerous accolades and recognition for his innovative research and contributions to the understanding of human relationships. His work has helped individuals, couples, and families better understand the dynamics at play in their relationships, providing practical strategies for creating greater harmony, connection, and mutual understanding. He will receive recognition as Top Relationship Expert of the Year for 2026 at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December.Mr. Kilmartin is also the creator of the Archetypal Relationships Academy, which consists of three programs designed to guide participants through the study and application of Archetypal Wisdom in their lives and relationships. Over the last decade, he has shared the stage with prominent thought leaders in developmental psychology and personal growth and has led workshops focused on helping individuals recognize and address the root causes of relationship conflict and miscommunication.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Selecting Rory Kilmartin as Top Relationship Expert of the Year was an easy decision for our panel. His extensive research into human behavior and relationship dynamics, along with his commitment to helping individuals and families create healthier and more meaningful connections, exemplifies the qualities we look for in an IAOTP honoree. We are proud to recognize his innovative contributions and look forward to celebrating his achievements at this year's gala."Looking back on his career, Mr. Kilmartin's work has been driven by a desire to understand why individuals who love and care for one another can sometimes experience conflict, impatience, or misunderstanding. His dedication to uncovering the patterns behind these behaviors has shaped his life's work and continues to inspire his research, writing, and educational programs. As he looks toward the future, he remains committed to expanding the understanding of relationships and empowering people to build stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling connections.For more information please visit: ArchetypalRelationshipsAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rory Kilmartin Named Top Relationship Expert of the Year for 2026 by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 13, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.