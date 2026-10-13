Larrikin Bourbon Co & Koala Bare Gin Expands Distribution Into Texas

The Larrikin Bourbon Co. line up

The Koala Bare Spirits line up

Master Distiller Greg Keeley at Larrikin Distillery

Green Light Distribution to represent Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin in the Lone Star State

- Greg Keeley, Master Distiller & Founder

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Bourbon Company has expanded its U.S. distribution footprint into Texas, appointing Green Light Distribution to represent both Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin across the state.

The agreement adds Texas to Larrikin's growing domestic network and gives the company access to a significant retail and on-premise spirits market through Green Light's statewide sales and distribution platform.

“Texas is an important market for us from both a scale and brand-development standpoint,” said Greg Keeley, founder and distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Company.“It has a large, knowledgeable whiskey consumer base, a strong independent retail channel and a healthy on-premise market. Green Light gives us the local infrastructure and account relationships we need to build the business properly.”

Larrikin's Texas portfolio will include its Kentucky-distilled bourbon and rye whiskey range, alongside Koala Bare Gin, the company's modern Australian gin brand made with Australian botanicals and a reduced-juniper profile.

The Texas appointment follows continued expansion by Larrikin across the U.S., with the company focusing on markets where it can build sustainable wholesale volume and long-term distributor partnerships.

“Larrikin and Koala Bare are differentiated brands with clear positioning and strong growth potential,” said Jon Dickson, Senior Vice President of Green Light Distribution.“They give our sales team a compelling proposition across both the whiskey and gin categories, and we see good opportunity across independent retail, key accounts and the on-premise channel.”

Keeley said the company's distribution strategy remains focused on controlled expansion and active support of distributor partners.

“We are not trying to add markets simply to increase a state count,” Keeley said.“The priority is finding partners who understand the brands, have the right route to market and are prepared to build them over time. Texas meets those criteria.”

The Texas launch strengthens Larrikin's position in the southern U.S. and forms part of the company's broader national growth strategy across both whiskey and gin. It follows recent expansion for Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin into Florida, New York and New Jersey.

About Larrikin Bourbon Company

Larrikin Bourbon Company is an award-winning, veteran-owned distillery based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Founded by Australian-born U.S. Navy combat veteran Greg Keeley, the company produces bourbon, rye whiskey and specialty spirits. Larrikin is a member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and a destination on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®.

About Koala Bare Gin

Koala Bare Gin is a modern Australian gin crafted with Australian botanicals and a lighter juniper profile, positioned as a contemporary alternative within the premium gin category. Koala Bare Gin is distilled at Larrikin Bourbon Co.

About Green Light Distribution

Green Light Distribution is a beverage distributor representing independent and emerging wine and spirits brands across multiple U.S. markets, with a focus on retail, key-account and on-premise development.



Maddie Tucker

Larrikin Bourbon Co.

+1 859-300-9590

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Larrikin Bourbon Co & Koala Bare Gin Expands Distribution Into Texas News Provided By Larrikin Bourbon Co. October 13, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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