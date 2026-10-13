41 KFSH Scientists Named Among Stanford's List Of The Top 2% Of Most-Cited Researchers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAUDI ARABIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forty-one scientists at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) have been named on the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists list of the world's most-cited researchers, further strengthening KFSH's presence on the global research stage.“This is a significant increase of 6 from the 35 scientists named in 2025's Top 2% Scientists list,” said Prof. Jackie Y. Ying, Chief Research and Innovation Officer.“We are delighted that more of our researchers and clinician-scientists are recognized for their impact in publications.”This marks the seventh consecutive year that KFSH scientists have been named on the list, highlighting the hospital's growing influence on global medical research and its expanding contribution to scientific literature.For KFSH, this recognition reinforces its position as a leading medical research institution in the Middle East. The achievement demonstrates the hospital's success in translating research into practical healthcare applications, while contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 of becoming a global hub for scientific innovation.The Stanford list, first released in 2019 and updated annually, ranks researchers worldwide based on citation impact across their published work. It evaluates over 180,000 scientists across 22 fields and 174 sub-disciplines, using two metrics: career-long impact and single-year performance. The database has become a key benchmark for measuring scientific impact in the academic community.KFSH has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and twelfth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand for 2026. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals, Best Smart Hospitals, and Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

KFSH

Riyadh

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