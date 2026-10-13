A World Of Leadership, One Dubai Stage: White Page Leadership Conclave 2026 To Unite Leaders From 35+ Countries

- Sarmad Zargar - CEO of Conferences at White Page International

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 200 CXOs and business leaders from over 35 countries will gather in Dubai on 26 November 2026 for the annual White Page Leadership Conclave 2026, organised by White Page International. The full-day event will bring together keynote addresses, panel discussions, awards and networking, connecting accomplished individuals through shared experiences and fresh perspectives.

Across industries, leadership is measured through decisions that move organisations forward, people who grow under its influence and ideas that become meaningful action. The Conclave will bring these dimensions together, creating a platform where delegates can explore the experiences behind professional achievement and the opportunities emerging across international markets.

The awards programme will include Global Women Power Leaders, Global Power Leaders, and Transformational Leader of the Year, recognising achievement across different categories and industries. The presentations will place individual journeys within a broader celebration of leadership, acknowledging the people driving organisational progress and contributing to their respective professions.

Among the 2026 awardees are:

Hana El Kadaha El Khatib, Roula Khaled, Mary Scicluna, Cintia Scafutto de Menezes, Manal Abdelraouf Abdelbar, Mohammed Ahmad Alshamsi, Dr. Anupama Hariharan, Najwa Fares, Gbemi Zainab Yusuff, Anna Golsa, Aiza Azreen Ahmad, Prof. Zeina Hojeij-Abi Abdallah, Loukas Tzitzis, Farah Al Hamra, Aneesh William, Saadia Parveiz, Dr. Mona Mneimneh, Mohammed Al Subayel, Seydina Oumar, and Anastasia Chroni.

Joelle Nader, Sabrina Schaffer, Dr. Nagma Abbasi, Dr. Ali Al-Tuckmachy, Sharon Morrish, Mariem Nejmi, Kamini Shahani, Diala Tabet, Vikas Gambhir, Rana Shashaa, Moath Alhozami, Nahed El Najjar, Valeria Petza, Jessica Lopez, Emmanuel Utulu, Barbara Cimino, Bushra Al Busaidi, Dr. Ghina Ghazeeri, Maneka Perikkathara, and Ashwini Walawalkar.

Dr. Nada Fida, Mahmoud Saeed Ghaly, Rowaidah Bibers, Saiqa Ali, Ryosuke Nakajima, Joao Santos, Mohamed AbdulGhani, Didem Ergun, Dr. Nourhan El Bayaa, Karolina Puente, Rania Ghoul, Aliesha Brar Malik, Dr. Randa Sibahi, Nada Mutawakil Muhalhal, Joey Wahib Mashini, Syed Javeed Shah, Michael Goldrich, Ruby Saharan, Siham Ibn Alkadi, and Paola Cabrera Hickmann.

Veronica Aquilino, Ashwani Baweja, Roman Ermakov, Magdalena Filcek, Dr. Zaw Win Sandy, Reena Gurtner, Maysaa Jaafar, Yang Gao, Abhijit Khompi, Dr. Adel Mohamed Badawy, Shagufta Zubaid, Smrite Goudhaman, Francoise Orlov, Ayisha Krishnan, Milica Jankovic, Archana Mahajan, Shahira Murad, Adel Ahmed, Sonia Mian, and Muhammad Azam Razzak.

Maria Sarraf, Najah Musthafa, Sherice Forde, Shameran Ramzi, Sylvia Khoury Hajj, Sofica Bistriceanu, Abhishek Gilara, Natalia Lungu, Gaurav Shorey, Alina Mourad, Janane El Khoury, Hidayah Al Karmi, Ana Cristina Hernandez Belmar, Farhad Ahmadsymab, Akanksha Gulia, Sachin Shenoy, Doaa Mabrouk, Sunil Dutt, Grace Roimen, and Jaslyin Qiyu.

Saud AlFadhel, Peter Miles, Adriana Hassanie, Dr. Raiya Al Hajri, Srinivas Goud Rachakonda, Dr. Samah Hachem, Dr. Dominique Cagle, Titilayo Awojobi, Lara Fayad, Samir Messaoudi, Ruchi Agnihotri, Irina Pahlevanyan, Manar Haydar, Sven Kienesberger, Yomna Kamel, Akram Alchammaa, Jamale El Eid, Shafaq Hameed, Zeinab Ataya, and Rohit Chugh.

Maisa Jarjous, Dr. Anjali Nagpal, Soumana Ammar, Carole Hobeika, Maysoun Ramadan, Abdulla Ahmad Faraj, Manal Hamdan, Shahd Alblaiheid, Hajar Benchekroun, Nouha Bouslama, Miskyah Marie Toth, Shabir Momin, Barnona Basu, Dr. Sheily Panwar, Muhammad Aleem Ahmed, Paveshan Moodley, Sushil Gujrati, Swati Ajmera, Este Pretorius, and Olga Triskova.

Mayada Al Ahmad, Marwah Al Ghadban, Elsy Younes, Ajay Nambiar, Oriana Gargiulo, Miriam Meroño Terol, Shahane Aleksanyam, Svetlana Beryozkina, Carla Rouhana, Dr. José A Campos Nave, Zain Al Shaker, Susana Murphy, Agnieszka Dorota Elkhatib, Imran Shareef, Oliver Mariotti, Brett Cameron, Rita Hleihel, Antish Menon, Nisrine Al Awar, and Sara Mosleh.

Dr. Aajay Girit, Hana Duchackova, Sarah Varghese, Sabahat Bokhari, Adel Alsawat, Meghrie Djeridian, Tjasa Zaousek, Sabarish Pathiyil, Habib Bourjeili, Ayesha Hamid, Sreedevi Prasanth, Aditi Jain, Kim Grobbelaar, Racha Moukayed, Elena Sakhnovich, Hend Aldhahri, Shailiee Jingree, Samiah Melhem, Dr. Hamzah Hassnein A Ahmed, Raghad Mourad, Jose Antonio Sanchez Marin, and Dr. Ajay Bakshi.

The 2026 gathering builds on the 2024 and 2025 editions, which recognised distinguished figures from business, government, diplomacy, science and public service. Past awardees included H.H. Sheikh Yousef A. S. N. Al-Sabah, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Yazeed Alotaibi, H.E. Dr. Iruthisham (Iru) Adam, H.E. Liselotte Plesner, H.E. Waleed Nasser Al-Ghonaim, H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, and Yassin Al Suroor.

Previous honourees also included H.E. Ahmed Sareer, H.E. Dragan Bisenic, H.E. Mogobo David Magabe, H.E. Mohamed Ruwange, H.E. Charis Moritsis, Demetris Skourides, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Khalid Al Faraidy, and Dr. Sara M. Abou AlSaud.

Further reflecting the international reach of those editions were H.E. Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, H.E. Norberto Carlos Escalona Carrillo, H.E. Mohamed Hussain Shareef, H.E. AbdilKadri Memedi, H.E. Abdilatif Jumabaev, and H.E. Avondale Paul. Their inclusion among past awardees illustrates the breadth of leadership recognised through the platform.

For this year's delegates, the programme will offer opportunities to engage beyond the awards ceremony. Keynote speakers will bring individual perspectives to the stage, while panel discussions will create room for different viewpoints and practical insights. Networking throughout the day will enable participants to identify shared interests, exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships.

With representation from more than 35 countries, the Conclave will encourage conversations that cross geographical and professional boundaries. A challenge familiar to one leader may have inspired a different solution elsewhere; an introduction during the programme may open the door to a new market, collaboration or lasting professional relationship.

The gathering will also provide a setting for leaders to reflect on responsibilities that extend beyond business performance. Building capable teams, sustaining trust and guiding organisations through uncertainty are challenges that resonate across borders. By bringing different experiences into the same conversation, the Conclave aims to encourage thoughtful discussion about how leadership can create enduring value.

Dubai will serve as the meeting point for this exchange, welcoming a community united by achievement and an interest in learning from one another. The combination of recognition, dialogue and personal interaction will give the day its purpose and delegates opportunities to build meaningful international connections.

On 26 November, White Page International will bring this community together to celebrate achievement and consider what comes next. The ambition is to make recognition the beginning of a wider exchange, connecting the people behind today's progress with ideas and relationships that can help shape tomorrow.

Connecting leaders. Creating influence. Driving global recognition.

Editorial Team

White Page International

+44 7441 443681

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A World of Leadership, One Dubai Stage: White Page Leadership Conclave 2026 to Unite Leaders from 35+ Countries News Provided By White Page International October 13, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.