Dayclerk Launches Price Planner As NFIB Survey Shows More Small Business Owners Plan To Raise Prices

Sample DayClerk Price Planner report for a fictional business. Results are planning estimates.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - DayClerk today announced the DayClerk Price Planner, a web tool that estimates how different types of customers are likely to react to a price increase and tells the owner what to say to each of them. The launch comes as a net 31 percent of small business owners plan to raise prices in the next three months, up from 28 percent in August, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) September 2026 Small Business Economic Trends survey of 411 owners.Holiday shoppers spend November and December looking for discounts. For a small business planning a price increase for the new year, that creates a hard January: the sale ends, the new price starts, and customers notice both at once.Time to plan is short. In Constant Contact Small Business Now research, a June 2025 survey of 2,500 small business decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia conducted by Ascend2 Research, 42 percent said they have less than one hour a day for marketing.The Price Planner is built for that schedule. It starts with a short chat with Clerxy, DayClerk's assistant, which asks for the business type, the product, the old and new price, and an email address. In seconds, the owner receives a free report that stays available for seven days. It shows the price move at a glance and the share of loyal customers likely to stay, covers one customer type in detail, and includes a ready-to-send announcement email. Retail businesses also get a printable shelf tag at real size.The tool adapts to retail, subscription and service, and B2B or contract businesses. The results are planning estimates, not measurements. The tool currently covers price increases only."Small businesses change prices all the time, often without a plan for telling customers, and the news does not always land well," said Miguel Rosario, founder of DayClerk. "Some customers stop coming, and some regulars push back. The Price Planner gives owners a plan for that conversation before it happens: where to announce the increase, how to say it, and what not to say, so the owner can explain the change clearly."Availability and pricingThe free report is open to visitors in the United States, one per email address, with no card needed. The full report costs $9.99 per price change, one time, with no subscription. It adds all three customer types, an email for each, talking points, answers to customer questions, other ways to price the change, a rollout plan, and a PDF download. One date field fills the start date into every email, tag, and step.Owners can start at dayclerk/price.About DayClerkDayClerk connects campaign strategy, audience behavior, and production in one working system, helping small businesses and creators plan, build, and improve marketing campaigns. DayClerk is a product of Miguel Rosario. U.S. Patent Pending.

Miguel Rosario, Founder

DayClerk

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DayClerk Launches Price Planner as NFIB Survey Shows More Small Business Owners Plan to Raise Prices News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 13, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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