Du Accelerates The Way For 6G With LAUNCH OF WORLD's First Commercial End-To-End U6ghz Connectivity To Customers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Leveraging 350 MHz of contiguous spectrum with commercially available customer equipment, du enables advanced digital services, AI-powered applications and future 6G technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a landmark achievement, delivering world's first commercial U6GHz connectivity through a fully integrated, end-to-end network using commercially available Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) on its live 5G+ network.

The achievement establishes a foundation for a new generation of high-capacity wireless services across homes, businesses and industries. U6GHz provides expanded capacity to support enhanced mobile broadband, next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), cloud-based AI applications, immersive digital experiences and increasingly connected environments.

Operating across 350 MHz of contiguous spectrum in the 6775–7125 MHz band, du has successfully transitioned the next-generation wireless technology into a practical, customer-ready service, connecting with equipment such as internet routers that customers use in their homes and businesses.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said:“Today, we are bringing U6GHz into the hands of customers through a fully integrated commercial service, and unlocking new opportunities for consumers, businesses and emerging digital applications. We recognize the important role of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in enabling this progress through its forward-looking spectrum strategy and continued support for next-generation technologies. This achievement reflects our commitment to turning innovation into customer value while reinforcing the UAE's leadership in advanced connectivity.”

By delivering a complete network-to-customer solution, du is advancing the commercial adoption of U6GHz, enabling customers to benefit from next-generation connectivity while laying the groundwork for the evolution from 5G-Advanced (5G+) toward future 6G networks. The milestone also supports the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in 6G and next-generation digital connectivity.

du remains committed to advancing the UAE's digital infrastructure, translating technological innovation into meaningful customer benefits and supporting the nation's ambitions in AI, digital transformation and next-generation connectivity.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.