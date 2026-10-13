Work Smarter, Not Longer: How The HONOR Magic V6 Gives You Your Evenings Back

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, KSA – October 2026 – Most workdays don't run long because there is simply too much work. They run long because of all the little things around it. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

A battery that hits 10% before the last meeting. A file sitting on the wrong device. A contract that is painful to read on a small screen. Ten minutes spent looking for something you know you saved somewhere.None of these things is a big problem on its own. Together, they can quietly eat into your day.

The HONOR Magic V6 takes a different approach. Instead of simply packing more power into a smartphone, it is designed to make some of those everyday work frustrations easier to deal with.

Here is what that can look like during a normal working day.8:30 AM, In the Car: Your Pocket Becomes a WorkspaceYou are on the way to your first meeting and someone sends you a presentation that needs a quick review.

On a regular phone, you probably zoom in, scroll around and tell yourself you will look at it properly later.Open the Magic V6 and you get a 7.95-inch inner display, alongside a 6.52-inch outer display, both supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

That extra screen real estate makes a difference when you are reading a contract, checking a presentation or replying to a long email. The inner display can reach up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, while the outer display reaches up to 6,000 nits, which is particularly useful when you are working outdoors in bright Middle Eastern sunlight.And despite that larger canvas, the phone does not feel like you are carrying a tablet around.

When unfolded, the Magic V6 measures just 4.0mm at its thinnest point. Folded, it is 8.75mm thick and weighs 219g.The idea is simple: more screen when you need it, without adding another device to your bag.

10:30 AM, At Your Desk: Stop Switching, Start Finishing

Now you are at your desk.Email is open. A spreadsheet is waiting. Your team chat keeps lighting up with new messages.

The problem is no longer having access to the information. It is keeping track of all of it.

The Magic V6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and its large inner display gives you more room to work across multiple windows.You could keep an email open alongside a spreadsheet, check a figure and reply without constantly jumping back and forth between apps.Then there is Fast-Flex. Fold the phone and you can quickly move into a split-screen setup, with the option to launch an AI tool or a customised app.

It is a small change, but these small changes are often what make a busy day feel less chaotic.

1:00 PM, Meeting Time: Let AI Handle Some of the Busywork

Meetings can take up an hour. The work around them can take much longer.

Finding information beforehand. Keeping track of what was discussed. Following up afterwards.

The Magic V6 brings AI into this part of the workflow too. AI Meeting Agent is designed to support meeting-related tasks, while AI Suggestions can recommend relevant apps based on what you are doing.Google Gemini is also integrated into the experience, with Cross-App Action allowing you to interact with supported apps using natural language.

Instead of thinking about which app you need to open first, you can focus more on what you actually want to accomplish.That is probably where AI is most useful in everyday work: not when it does something spectacular, but when it removes a few unnecessary steps.4:00 PM, Your Phone and Laptop Don't Match: Not a Problem

Modern work rarely happens inside one ecosystem.

You might have a Mac on your desk, an iPhone in your pocket and a pair of AirPods in your bag. Moving information between them can sometimes become a job of its own.

The Magic V6 is designed to work across devices, including Apple's ecosystem.

With features such as Mac Screen Extension, you can use the Magic V6's large display as an additional screen for your Mac. Mac Connected Files gives you access to windows from your Mac on the phone's larger display.

There is also iCloud Connect, which lets you access, download and upload iCloud files through the HONOR file manager.For notifications, Notification Sharing can help keep alerts connected across devices, while AirPods Connect makes it easier to pair compatible AirPods.The less time you spend figuring out where something lives, the more time you have to actually use it.6:00 PM, Still Going Strong: No Charger Hunting

This is the part everyone notices when their phone lets them down.

You have one more call. Your battery has other plans.

The Magic V6 packs a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, with 25% silicon content. HONOR says the device has passed TÜV Rheinland's 24-hour battery test using the large inner screen.

When you do need to recharge, it supports 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

The result is less about chasing a particular charging percentage and more about having enough headroom to get through a full day of calls, messages, meetings and screen time.

Whenever You Need It: A Camera That Can Do More Than Take Photos

A work smartphone is not only for emails.

Depending on your job, you might use it to photograph a product sample, capture a restaurant interior, document materials, photograph a piece of design work or record something for social media.

The Magic V6 includes a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with CIPA 6.5 stabilisation, while HONOR's AiMAGE Color Engine is designed to reproduce colours more naturally.

So whether you are documenting something for work or simply capturing something worth remembering after hours, you do not necessarily need to reach for another camera.

All Day: Built for a Bag, a Desk and the Occasional Drop

There is another reality of working on the move: phones get dropped.

They end up in bags. They get pulled out dozens of times a day.

They are used outdoors, in cafés, airports and cars.HONOR lists the Magic V6 with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Its Super Steel Hinge, featuring a 2800 MPa steel structure, has been tested for 500,000 folds.The device also uses NanoCrystal Shield glass, which HONOR says offers 10x drop resistance, 15x scratch resistance and 3x wear resistance compared with ordinary glass.For something that spends most of its life travelling around with you, that added protection matters.

And because work can mean long periods of screen time, the Magic V6 also includes nine AI Eye Comfort modes, 4320Hz PWM dimming and a low-reflectivity coating designed to make the display more comfortable to use in different lighting conditions.The Bottom Line:Smart work is not necessarily about doing more. It is about wasting less.

Less time switching between apps. Less time searching for files. Less time worrying about the battery. Less time carrying another device because your phone cannot comfortably handle what you need to do.That is where the Magic V6 makes its case.

Its large foldable display gives you more room when you need it. Its AI features can help with some of the repetitive parts of a workday. Its cross-device features can help bridge the gap between your phone and computer. And its battery and durability are designed for people who spend most of their day moving.

None of that means you need to work longer.In fact, the real promise of a device like this is almost the opposite: get through the work that matters with less friction, close the phone, and get your evening back.

Source: HONOR UAE product information. Specifications, features and performance figures are based on HONOR's stated specifications and/or controlled laboratory testing and may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

About HONOR:HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning intelligent phones, AI PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.