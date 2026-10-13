Semaglutide dose escalation holds promise for cardiovascular edge over tirzepatide switch in T2D, says GlobalData
(MENAFN- Cision) Adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who escalated their dose of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide) experienced a lower observed risk of cardiovascular events than those who switched to Eli Lil’y’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), according to real-world cardiovascular outcomes data presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2026. The results provide further insight into how treatment intensification strategies may influence cardiovascular outcomes in T2D, says GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.
Cardiovascular disease remains an important consideration in T2D management, making the broader effects of glucose-lowering therapies increasingly relevant to treatment decisions. Patients already receiving semaglutide may face a choice between increasing the dose or switching therapy when further treatment intensification is needed, highlighting the importance of understanding how these strategies compare beyond glucose lowering.
The retrospective real-world study compared patients who escalated semaglutide from 1.0mg to 2.0mg with those who switched to tirzepatide. Switching to tirzepatide was associated with a 6% higher risk of three-point major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), compared with semaglutide dose escalation. However, only 31% of patients switching to tirzepatide reached a dose of at least 10mg, meaning most did not progress to higher doses, which serves as an important consideration when interpreting the cardiovascular outcomes.
Maria Alexandrovich, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The findings suggest that remaining on semaglutide and escalating the dose may be associated with more favorable cardiovascular outcomes than switching to tirzepatide. However, the relatively low proportion of patients reaching higher tirzepatide doses is an important consideration when interpreting the observed differenc”.”
Alexandrovich continues: “The lower observed MACE risk could reinforce semag’utide’s position in T2D and provide Novo with an important point of differentiation beyond glycemic control and weight loss, particularly as cardiovascular outcomes increasingly influence treatment ”hoices.”
Alexandrovich concludes: “Overall, the data add an important cardiovascular perspective to treatment intensification decisions in T2D, which may otherwise be driven largely by glycemic and weight-lo”s outcomes
Cardiovascular disease remains an important consideration in T2D management, making the broader effects of glucose-lowering therapies increasingly relevant to treatment decisions. Patients already receiving semaglutide may face a choice between increasing the dose or switching therapy when further treatment intensification is needed, highlighting the importance of understanding how these strategies compare beyond glucose lowering.
The retrospective real-world study compared patients who escalated semaglutide from 1.0mg to 2.0mg with those who switched to tirzepatide. Switching to tirzepatide was associated with a 6% higher risk of three-point major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), compared with semaglutide dose escalation. However, only 31% of patients switching to tirzepatide reached a dose of at least 10mg, meaning most did not progress to higher doses, which serves as an important consideration when interpreting the cardiovascular outcomes.
Maria Alexandrovich, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The findings suggest that remaining on semaglutide and escalating the dose may be associated with more favorable cardiovascular outcomes than switching to tirzepatide. However, the relatively low proportion of patients reaching higher tirzepatide doses is an important consideration when interpreting the observed differenc”.”
Alexandrovich continues: “The lower observed MACE risk could reinforce semag’utide’s position in T2D and provide Novo with an important point of differentiation beyond glycemic control and weight loss, particularly as cardiovascular outcomes increasingly influence treatment ”hoices.”
Alexandrovich concludes: “Overall, the data add an important cardiovascular perspective to treatment intensification decisions in T2D, which may otherwise be driven largely by glycemic and weight-lo”s outcomes
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