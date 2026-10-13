Iranian Attacks on Hormuz Shipping Reach New Peak Amid Escalation
(MENAFN) Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, with six ships targeted in a single day, marking the highest daily total since the war between Iran and the United States began on February 28, according to maritime monitoring data.
More than 18 commercial vessels were targeted during the first 12 days of October, including six on Monday, based on information from maritime monitoring services and international maritime security sources.
Between October 5 and 12, at least 14 attacks, attempted strikes and interceptions involving vessels were recorded in and around the strategic waterway, highlighting the growing risks facing commercial shipping in the Gulf.
Data from the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency and statements by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) point to a significant increase in incidents involving commercial vessels since clashes between Tehran and Washington resumed in July.
At least 12 attacks involving oil tankers and cargo ships were recorded in July, followed by at least 10 vessels targeted in August. The incidents included oil and liquefied natural gas tankers operating off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman.
The number increased further in September, when 18 vessels were targeted. During that period, the United States and Gulf countries increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers, in which smaller vessels carry oil to larger tankers in areas considered safer for loading and onward transport.
The IRGC described its operations as targeting what it called “illegal oil smuggling and an attempt to break the Hormuz blockade”. Its activities reportedly expanded beyond large commercial tankers to include supply vessels, tugboats and smaller tankers operating in the Gulf.
The Iranian military organization also claimed that some vessels sustained damage in explosions after striking naval mines while traveling through routes it considered “unsafe”. The circumstances surrounding individual incidents were not fully detailed in the available information.
Tehran has presented its expanded maritime operations as a response to what it describes as a “US naval blockade”. Iranian authorities have also warned ships against using routes that have not been approved by Iran, as well as against crossing the area after disabling navigation and identification systems.
The rising number of incidents has increased pressure on commercial shipping operators navigating one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for international energy shipments, making disruptions in the surrounding waters a concern for regional security and global oil and gas trade.
More than 18 commercial vessels were targeted during the first 12 days of October, including six on Monday, based on information from maritime monitoring services and international maritime security sources.
Between October 5 and 12, at least 14 attacks, attempted strikes and interceptions involving vessels were recorded in and around the strategic waterway, highlighting the growing risks facing commercial shipping in the Gulf.
Data from the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency and statements by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) point to a significant increase in incidents involving commercial vessels since clashes between Tehran and Washington resumed in July.
At least 12 attacks involving oil tankers and cargo ships were recorded in July, followed by at least 10 vessels targeted in August. The incidents included oil and liquefied natural gas tankers operating off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman.
The number increased further in September, when 18 vessels were targeted. During that period, the United States and Gulf countries increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers, in which smaller vessels carry oil to larger tankers in areas considered safer for loading and onward transport.
The IRGC described its operations as targeting what it called “illegal oil smuggling and an attempt to break the Hormuz blockade”. Its activities reportedly expanded beyond large commercial tankers to include supply vessels, tugboats and smaller tankers operating in the Gulf.
The Iranian military organization also claimed that some vessels sustained damage in explosions after striking naval mines while traveling through routes it considered “unsafe”. The circumstances surrounding individual incidents were not fully detailed in the available information.
Tehran has presented its expanded maritime operations as a response to what it describes as a “US naval blockade”. Iranian authorities have also warned ships against using routes that have not been approved by Iran, as well as against crossing the area after disabling navigation and identification systems.
The rising number of incidents has increased pressure on commercial shipping operators navigating one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for international energy shipments, making disruptions in the surrounding waters a concern for regional security and global oil and gas trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment