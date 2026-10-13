Manchester City Face PSG as Champions League Returns, Live on TOD by beIN
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – 13 October 2026: Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in one of the standout fixtures of this week’s UEFA Champions League action, days after beating Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield. Barcelona’s trip to Galatasaray and Manchester United’s visit to Atlético Madrid also take place on 13 and 14 October, before the Premier League returns at the weekend, with action live across MENA on TOD by beIN.
Premier League: City make a statement at Anfield
Manchester City head into their meeting with PSG after a 3-0 away win over Liverpool on Sunday, 11 October. Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to respond when they visit LASK in Austria on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 5-1, Arsenal came from behind to defeat Leeds United 2-1, and Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.
Champions League: City host PSG; United travel to Atlético
The second matchday of the league phase begins on Tuesday, 13 October, with Barcelona away to Galatasaray, Manchester United facing Atlético Madrid in Spain, and Arsenal hosting Lille.
Manchester City’s home clash with PSG leads Wednesday’s line-up. Real Madrid visit Roma, while Liverpool’s trip to LASK opens the evening’s selected fixtures at 7:45 PM Qatar time.
Premier League: Away tests for Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal
Chelsea visit Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off on 17 October, while Liverpool travel to Brentford and Manchester City host Ipswich Town later that afternoon.
On Sunday, 18 October, Manchester United visit Leeds United at Elland Road, followed by Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
Selected Fixtures – All Kick-off Times Qatar (GMT+3)
UEFA Champions League
Tuesday, 13 October 2026
●Galatasaray vs Barcelona – 10:00 PM
●Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United – 10:00 PM
●Arsenal vs Lille – 10:00 PM
Wednesday, 14 October 2026
●LASK vs Liverpool – 7:45 PM
●Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain – 10:00 PM
●Roma vs Real Madrid – 10:00 PM
Premier League
Saturday, 17 October 2026
●Everton vs Chelsea – 2:30 PM
●Brentford vs Liverpool – 5:00 PM
●Manchester City vs Ipswich Town – 5:00 PM
Sunday, 18 October 2026
●Leeds United vs Manchester United – 4:00 PM
●Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – 6:30 PM
Fans across MENA can stream the UEFA Champions League and Premier League on TOD by beIN.
-ENDS-
Premier League: City make a statement at Anfield
Manchester City head into their meeting with PSG after a 3-0 away win over Liverpool on Sunday, 11 October. Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to respond when they visit LASK in Austria on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 5-1, Arsenal came from behind to defeat Leeds United 2-1, and Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.
Champions League: City host PSG; United travel to Atlético
The second matchday of the league phase begins on Tuesday, 13 October, with Barcelona away to Galatasaray, Manchester United facing Atlético Madrid in Spain, and Arsenal hosting Lille.
Manchester City’s home clash with PSG leads Wednesday’s line-up. Real Madrid visit Roma, while Liverpool’s trip to LASK opens the evening’s selected fixtures at 7:45 PM Qatar time.
Premier League: Away tests for Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal
Chelsea visit Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off on 17 October, while Liverpool travel to Brentford and Manchester City host Ipswich Town later that afternoon.
On Sunday, 18 October, Manchester United visit Leeds United at Elland Road, followed by Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
Selected Fixtures – All Kick-off Times Qatar (GMT+3)
UEFA Champions League
Tuesday, 13 October 2026
●Galatasaray vs Barcelona – 10:00 PM
●Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United – 10:00 PM
●Arsenal vs Lille – 10:00 PM
Wednesday, 14 October 2026
●LASK vs Liverpool – 7:45 PM
●Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain – 10:00 PM
●Roma vs Real Madrid – 10:00 PM
Premier League
Saturday, 17 October 2026
●Everton vs Chelsea – 2:30 PM
●Brentford vs Liverpool – 5:00 PM
●Manchester City vs Ipswich Town – 5:00 PM
Sunday, 18 October 2026
●Leeds United vs Manchester United – 4:00 PM
●Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – 6:30 PM
Fans across MENA can stream the UEFA Champions League and Premier League on TOD by beIN.
-ENDS-
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