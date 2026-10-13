Uzbekistan, Germany Aim To Deepen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Germany discussed strengthening their strategic partnership, expanding trade and investment ties, and advancing cooperation in education and infrastructure during a meeting in Berlin on October 13 between Uzbek First Deputy Senate Chairman Sodiq Safoyev and German Federal President's foreign policy adviser Wolfgang Silbermann.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

According to Uzbekistan's Senate, the Uzbek delegation is visiting Berlin at the invitation of Christian Görke, head of the German Bundestag's Central Asia parliamentary cooperation group.

During the meeting, the sides praised relations between the two countries' leaders and discussed Uzbekistan's ongoing reforms, economic growth and growing international standing.

The talks focused on strengthening strategic cooperation, expanding interparliamentary ties and increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation. The parties also discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in education and vocational training, promote German-language learning and strengthen links between universities in the two countries.

Particular attention was given to expanding contacts between parliamentary cooperation groups and increasing their role in bilateral relations.

The economic agenda included industrial projects involving German companies Volkswagen and Henkel, potential investment opportunities, and the development of transport and digital infrastructure.

Additionally, the sides emphasized Uzbekistan's role in promoting regional cooperation across Central Asia and highlighted the importance of continuing summits in the Central Asia–Germany format.