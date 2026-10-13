Lotto® Reports Record-Breaking $3.1 Million Jackpot Win In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic prize marks the largest Lotto.com® prize of 2026 and creates the platform's 13th millionaire









JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com, the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating a $3.1 million New York Lotto jackpot win that has become one of the most significant prizes in company history.

The record-breaking ticket was a New York Lotto ticket ordered by a player who chose to stay anonymous. This prize marks the highest win in New York of 2026, highest overall Lotto.com win of 2026, the second-highest overall win in company history, and the second-highest draw game ticket win in Lotto.com history. The win also makes them the third millionaire winner in New York through Lotto.com and the 13th million-dollar winner in the platform's history.

A Lotto.com customer since 2025, the winner discovered the platform by coincidence and quickly became a regular player, enjoying the free-to-play Mystery Scratch games. Long before becoming a millionaire, they had imagined what the big win moment might be like, even keeping a lottery wish list saved on their phone for the day a jackpot win could become reality.

As they worked through the claiming process, the winner praised the support received from the Lotto.com team, expressing gratitude for a customer experience representative whose accommodations helped make the experience personal and memorable. The winner also enjoyed visiting Lotto.com's Players Café location on Bleecker Street in Manhattan as part of the celebration.

"As someone born and raised in New York City, big wins are always extra special for me when they happen here," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. "As our largest win of 2026 to date and one of the biggest prizes in company history, we're thrilled for this winner and proud that our team was able to support them throughout this exciting experience."

New York Lotto is the New York Lottery's flagship jackpot game, offering players the opportunity to win multimillion-dollar prizes by matching six numbers. Through Lotto.com, eligible New York customers can conveniently order official state lottery tickets directly from their mobile devices.

Lotto.com currently operates in 12 jurisdictions including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with expansion plans on the horizon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit .

You must be 18 or older in New York to play the lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369)

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 13 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .