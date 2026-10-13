KING Global Forms Joint Ventures With Quantum Energy Corp. To Commence Processing Beta Test At Cleator AZ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Global Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: KING) (OTC: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (“King Global” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, King Global Critical Minerals USA Corp., has entered into a joint venture with Quantum Energy Corporation (“QEC”) through Security Minerals Corporation (“SMC”) a Wyoming corporation owned 50% by King and 50% by QEC.

SMC was formed to conduct a beta test of critical mineral processing at Cleator, Arizona, in Yavapai County. The test will process historic mined materials to evaluate the recovery of critical minerals, including rare earth elements and aggregate.

Key Terms

· Ownership: SMC is owned 50% by KING and 50% by QEC.

· QEC contribution: for the beta test, QEC will contribute mobile laboratory and processing trailers, laboratory equipment, MSHA-trained personnel, and all shipping, mobilization and setup costs.

· KING contribution: KING will contribute historic mined materials and US$150,000 in cash.

· Revenue sharing: KING is entitled to 85% of gross profit from separated critical minerals, metals and 75% of profit from aggregate sales. QEC holds an exclusive right to purchase rare earth elements at a discount to market, with proceeds attributable to KING.

· Asset protection: KING retains full ownership of its real property, mining claims and historic mined materials. Each party retains its contributed assets if the beta test does not proceed.

· Purchase option: if SMC advances to full-time processing, KING holds an option to purchase QEC's SMC shares at fair market value after 60 months.

The beta test is expected to begin in October 2026 and to be completed no later than February 2027. If the beta test is successful and both parties agree, the parties intend to enter into a definitive joint venture agreement for permanent processing operations.

About Quantum Energy Corporation:

Quantum Energy Corporation is singularly focused on the research, development, design, engineering and manufacturing of Direct Energy SystemsTM for Industrial, commercial, remote and residential use. Supplied, installed and serviced by Quantum's licensed distributor network worldwide. For more information visit .

About King Global Critical Minerals:

Black Canyon Property in Arizona

King Global Critical Minerals is focused on the exploration of precious and base metals in North America. The Black Canyon Project in Yavapai County Arizona is comprised of 213 contiguous concessions covering a total area of 4,000 acres encompassing 15 former operating mines including the past producing Golden Turkey and Silver Cord Mines. The Black Canyon Project is situated 100 km (62 miles) north of Phoenix Arizona and represents an early-stage exploration opportunity targeting copper-gold-silver-zinc, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) mineralization. The geology of Yavapai County, Arizona is notable due to the presence of a variety of base and precious metal deposit types. The region has a significant history of exploration, discovery and mining operations, including base metals from mining operations like Bagdad, Jerome and Cleopatra. The property is on trend and approximately 13 km (8 miles) N.W. of Arizona Metals Corp. (T:AMC).

The Howard Copper Mine Property is located on 78 acres of patented land. Discovered in the early 1920's, small scale production and development focused on high-grade copper. Historical reports state that the main shaft was sunk to the 900-foot level, but that no ore was mined below the 500-foot level.

The Mikwam Property

The Mikwam Gold Property is located in Noseworthy Township within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of the Superior Province, northeastern Ontario. It lies along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that hosts Detour Gold's Burntbush Property. The Mikwam deposit is hosted within Timiskaming-aged polymictic conglomerate and greywacke units and contains disseminated and vein-hosted gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite mineralization.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Lee Smith, B.Sc., P.Geo., ICD.D., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Smith has reviewed the exploration procedures, analytical information and quality-control information supporting the technical disclosure contained in this release.

Additional information about King Global Critical Minerals can be viewed at the Company's website at or at .

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of the financing, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

12950 E. Crown King Rd

Cleator, AZ. 86333

204-955-4803

kingglobal.com





Contact

Robert Dzisiak

King Global Critical Minerals

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