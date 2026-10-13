Masspay Partners With Bottomline To Add Paymode Virtual Card And Premium ACH To Its Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paymode capabilities will expand secure U.S. vendor payment options for MassPay customers



MassPay is embedding Paymode's virtual card and Premium ACH capabilities directly into its payment orchestration platform.

Customers can pay vendors through a secure payment network without adding another system to manage. Organizations gain greater control and visibility over vendor payments while reducing exposure to payment fraud.



PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced a partnership with MassPay, a payment orchestration and global financial platform, to embed Paymode's virtual card and Premium ACH capabilities directly into the MassPay platform. This will allow MassPay customers to pay U.S. vendors through Paymode's secure network alongside the payments they already manage through MassPay.

As payment fraud targeting businesses continues to rise, finance teams need vendor payment methods that protect both sides of the transaction. MassPay customers will gain access to Paymode's wide network of enrolled vendors and can use virtual card and Premium ACH as secure vendor payment options. Businesses can reduce fraud risk, keep better control over who gets paid and how, and manage it all on the platform they already use. For organizations still paying some vendors by check, it also offers a simple path to secure electronic payments.

"Security is at the center of every payment our customers make," said Ran Grushkowsky, Co-Founder and CEO of MassPay. "Adding Paymode's services gives our customers secure ways to pay vendors, backed by a trusted network, without adding another system to manage."

"Finance teams are under pressure to protect against fraud while doing more with fewer resources," said Gunita Bindra, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development at Bottomline. "MassPay has built a strong platform for moving money across a wide range of payment scenarios. Together, we're making it easier for their customers to automate vendor payments securely and move away from paper checks."

The partnership expands Bottomline's embedded payments ecosystem by extending access to Paymode through strategic partners that help businesses pay and get paid digitally.

Paymode capabilities will be available to MassPay customers starting November 2026.

About MassPay

MassPay is a payment orchestration and global financial platform that helps businesses move money efficiently and securely. Through a single integration, MassPay connects platforms to local rails, stablecoins, mobile wallets and real-time payout methods in 180+ countries, with built-in compliance and recipient account verification. MassPay processes tens of billions of dollars a year, with no contract lock-in and fees only on successful transactions.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $170 billion in assets under management. For more information visit . For more Information on the Paymode Network, visit Paymode Business Payments Network | Bottomline.

Bottomline, Paymode, and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names or logos are the property of their respective owners.

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