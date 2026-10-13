Flexe Spot Warehousing Index Mentioned In The 2026 Gartner® Quick Guide To Contracting Short-Term Warehousing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexe Spot Warehousing Index data shows the mean spot rate has been lower than asking rents in 17 of 33 months since the end of 2023

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flexe Spot Warehousing Index is mentioned in Gartner's "Quick Guide to Contracting Short-Term Warehousing" by David Gonzalez, VP Analyst.

From the Report

The report states, "In a permanently volatile environment, warehouse network optionality has become a strategic capability. Long-term warehouse commitments can no longer be the default logistics capacity strategy. Consequently, heads of logistics must treat warehouse capacity as a dynamic portfolio of fixed and flexible assets rather than a static real-estate commitment.”

The report also states, "Companies lack the knowledge and market intelligence that enables them to monitor movement in regional vacancy levels, labor rates and rental prices. The dynamic nature of the short-term warehousing market means that as the capacity needs of companies change, often driven by external factors such as customer demand, fluidity in trade agreements and geopolitical disruptions, heads of logistics must be ready to scale space quickly and cost-effectively.”

From Flexe

Warehouse costs move faster than most contracts allow. Flexe Spot Warehousing Index data shows the mean spot rate has been lower than asking rents in 17 of 33 months since the end of 2023. Companies locked into multi-year leases can't act on those shifts.

Flexe, the largest marketplace of flexible, on-demand warehousing in North America, built the Flexe Spot Warehousing Index to make those shifts visible. The Index tracks spot rates and capacity across 21 U.S. and Canadian markets.

Flexe's network includes more than 800 warehouse operators and 3,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Companies use it to add or release flexible warehousing space as demand changes, without signing multi-year leases.

"For years, the assumption in this industry has been that long-term commitments are the only way to control costs. Our Spot Warehousing Index data shows that assumption is flawed. Flexe's on-demand capacity is contracted on a pay-for-what-you-use basis rather than paying for committed capacity, which can yield further cost savings. The companies that will win are those that adapt by treating warehouse capacity like other resources they track: with real-time data on availability and cost, rather than a guess locked in three years ago," said Karl Siebrecht, CEO of Flexe.









Source: Flexe Spot Warehousing Index

About the Flexe Spot Warehousing Index

The Flexe Spot Warehousing Index tracks rate shifts and capacity trends across 21 U.S. and Canadian warehousing markets. Built on a decade of proprietary bid data augmented with third-party indices, the Flexe Spot Warehousing Index reflects real transaction rates in the on-demand warehousing market.

For More Information

Gartner, "Quick Guide to Contracting Short-Term Warehousing," David Gonzalez, Matthew Beckett, and Chris Kina, September 24, 2026.

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About Flexe

Flexe is the pioneer of Flexible Warehousing Infrastructure, providing the data intelligence and network scale enterprises need to transform fixed real estate liabilities into variable, strategic assets. Through the proprietary Flexe Spot Warehousing Index and the Flexe Discover platform, Flexe provides a centralized gateway to 800+ warehouse operators and 3,000+ locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe combines deep logistics expertise with enterprise-grade technology to deliver inventory storage and distribution solutions to high growth companies and Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at .

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