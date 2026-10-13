Long Island Surgeon Launches The Robotic Surgeon, A Podcast That Tells Patients The Truth About Robotic Surgery, Including When They Don't Need It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Hesham Atwa of Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors partners with TopHealth on a patient-first podcast and video series built on one promise: no sugarcoating and no selling.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Hesham Atwa, founder of Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors, has launched The Robotic Surgeon, a new podcast and video series. Produced with TopHealth, the show gives patients honest answers about robotic general and weight loss surgeries. There is no other known active podcast in the U.S. about robotic surgery made for patients.

The show makes one promise: no sugarcoating and no selling. Dr. Atwa presents robotic surgery as one option, not the only one. He also tells listeners when surgery is not the right choice.

“I really have a desire to educate patients about what's out there,” Dr. Atwa said.“They go online, on Google or ChatGPT, to ask questions, and sometimes it's accurate, sometimes it's not. So there's a fear out there.”

Up to a third of patients believe the robot operates on its own. Episode 1 clears that up. The surgeon guides every movement from a console in the operating room and is always in control.

“Open surgery is like the horse and carriage. Laparoscopy is like a Model T. The robot is like a Tesla,” Dr. Atwa said.“It puts a computer between myself and the patient, but I still have complete control.”

The robot improves a skilled surgeon, but it does not replace one. Dr. Atwa encourages patients to ask about a surgeon's experience, not just the technology. He also tells patients when they don't need surgery or when they can safely wait.

“Sometimes patients come in and they don't actually need surgery,” he said.“I tell them, you can live with this. You don't need an operation.”

The first episode, “What Nobody Tells You About Robotic Surgery,” was released September 15, 2026. It covers how robotic surgery works and what happens if the equipment fails. Dr. Atwa also explains who should not have robotic surgery, what to ask a surgeon, and what recovery feels like. Most patients are back to their normal routine within about 7 to 10 days.

The series draws on the full surgical journey Dr. Atwa guides patients through. That includes hernia, gallbladder, and colon surgery, weight loss surgery, GLP-1 medications, and revisional surgery.

Dr. Atwa is Chief of Surgery at two Long Island hospitals, including St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. He is the author of Mastering Robotic Surgery. He is also an appointed proctor for Intuitive, the maker of the da Vinci® surgical system, and trains other surgeons in robotic techniques.

The Robotic Surgeon is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and the show's website.

Patients considering surgery can request a consultation with Dr. Atwa at Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors. The practice is now offering telehealth appointments. To book online, visit journeytothenewyou.com or call (631) 476-9296.





About Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors

Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors (LILD) is a weight loss and general surgery practice in East Setauket, New York. It is led by founder Dr. Hesham Atwa, a board-certified general surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. Known as pioneers in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, the team has performed over 22,000 procedures. The Journey to the New You Begins Here!

About TopHealth

TopHealth.Care is a physician-led media network for healthcare. The network produces more than 35 active podcasts hosted by physicians and healthcare leaders, reaching over 1 million people each month.

CONTACT: Gabriel Atwa... (631) 476-9296 x114