Malbek Launches Composable CLM, The Contract Layer For The Agentic Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malbek Sense, Drift Detective, and the Malbek MCP Server debut at Envision 2026

Austin, TX, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a market leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and creator of BusinessIQ, the world's first Commercial Intelligence Platform, announces the launch of fully composable CLM. At Malbek Envision 2026, the company introduced Composable CLM, an open, connected, and headless architecture for people and AI agents alike.

For two decades, contracting has been a destination: people leave their work to do contract work. Composable CLM makes Malbek one dependable, governed step inside the workflows that run the business. Capabilities combine without a migration, and contract intelligence shows up in Word, ChatGPT, Claude, Teams, Slack, the CRM, or a deep research AI agent.

“For twenty years our industry asked every business to come to the contract system,” said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Malbek.“Composable CLM sends the contract to the business: into Word, into the CRM, into Slack, into the hands of the CFO, and into the agents that will run tomorrow's enterprise.”

Three innovations put it to work:



Malbek Sense turns signed contracts into owned work. Obligations surfaced by LIVEGraphSM appear by time, criticality, and owner, and teams can drill in and act on prescriptively assigned tasks based on market signals.

Drift Detective answers a question no playbook can: is this deal good for us? Inside Malbek for Word, it benchmarks a draft against hundreds of thousands of customers' executed agreements and provides concrete, actionable recommendations in the areas of commerce, risk, legal, and compliance to ensure no drifts exist. The more contracts executed the systems continues to learn and evolve the playbooks. Malbek MCP Server lets any AI assistant that speaks MCP to discover, draft and negotiate, while keeping the lifecycle intact. All the agentic actions through the MCP are time-lined and audited.

Beyond legal, Malbek has formed a strategic partnership with World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) on the “Office of the CFO” initiative, an independent research series on why the contracts portfolio is finance's most forward-looking and least-used signal.

“Your contracts contain signals about future financial performance, and most organizations are not reading them,” said Sally Guyer, Global CEO of WorldCC.“Closing that gap is not a legal project. It is a leadership agenda, and it belongs in the office of the CFO.”

Drift Detective, Malbek Sense, and the Malbek MCP Server are all generally available. Drift Detective is available to customers with Bek and BusinessIQ, and Malbek Sense debuts with its obligations view.

About Malbek

Malbek is a global provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and the creator of BusinessIQ, the world's first Commercial Intelligence Platform, powered by LIVEGraphSM. Intelligent Contracts. Limitless Possibilities. Learn more at malbek.io.

About World Commerce & Contracting

World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is the global authority on commercial and contract management, a not-for-profit association that sets global standards for the profession. Learn more at worldcc.com.

CONTACT: Ed Breault Malbek...