Resolute Systems, A Veritext ADR Company, Introduces Specialized Arbitration Rules For Disputes Between Individual Investors And Investment Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Systems, a leading national provider of mediation and arbitration services and a Veritext ADR company, has released a new set of arbitration rules tailored specifically to disputes between individual investors and their investment advisors.

Unlike traditional consumer arbitration rules that broadly govern disputes between consumers and businesses, Resolute's new rules focus on the unique dynamics of the investor-advisor relationship. This specialized framework is designed to provide a more precise, efficient and fair process for resolving conflicts involving investment advice, portfolio management and related financial services.

“These rules were developed for one relationship in particular: individual investors relying on professional investment advisors to safeguard and grow their assets,” says Jeffrey Zaino, VP, ADR, Veritext.“Investor-advisor disputes sit at the intersection of regulation, professional obligations and deeply personal financial outcomes. By concentrating on that relationship, we can align the arbitration process with the realities of securities and advisory disputes rather than forcing them into a generic consumer arbitration model.”

Key features of the new rules include:



Alignment with financial services disputes – Case initiation, discovery, motion practice and hearing procedures are structured around the documentation, complexity and timelines typical of advisory matters.

Industry-aware neutrals – Access to arbitrators with experience in securities, investment advisory and financial services, helping ensure that the products, standards and regulatory context are properly understood. Efficiency and predictability – A framework aimed at timely, cost-effective resolution, with clear expectations for all participants.



The new arbitration rules for disputes between individual investors and investment advisors are now in effect and can be accessed at: Rules/Clauses. Resolute Systems. In addition, Zaino will be speaking on the new arbitration rules at The PIABA Annual Meeting taking place October 27-30, 2026, in Colorado Springs.

About Resolute Systems

Resolute Systems is a national provider of mediation and arbitration services, offering neutrals with deep experience across commercial, financial services, insurance and other complex practice areas. Resolute delivers fair, efficient and practical dispute resolution processes tailored to the needs of parties and counsel. Resolute Systems was acquired by Veritext Legal Solutions in 2025.

About Veritext

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation, ADR services and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

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