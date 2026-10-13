Jetson Home Comes To Nashville To Make Home Heating And Cooling Simpler And More Affordable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company brings upfront pricing, lower installation costs and local service to Middle Tennessee homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson Home, the maker of smart, all-electric home systems, today announced its expansion to Nashville, bringing Jetson Air, its intelligent heating and cooling system, to homeowners across Middle Tennessee.

Heating and cooling account for more than half of household energy use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Replacing aging equipment is an opportunity to improve comfort and efficiency for years, but homeowners often face opaque pricing, multiple contractors and complicated rebates. Jetson's expansion brings efficient equipment, software and local installation together to give Nashville homeowners a complete upgrade with upfront pricing, visibility into energy use and ongoing support.

“When homeowners spend thousands replacing their heating and cooling, they should feel the difference every day,” said Stephen Lake, CEO and co-founder of Jetson.“We're giving Nashville homeowners one company to handle the upgrade and a local team to support the system after installation.”

Jetson monitors each system remotely to help identify service issues early. The Jetson app also lets homeowners control their heating and cooling and track energy use, indoor air quality and system performance.

Jetson designs and manufactures its own equipment, sells directly to homeowners and uses its own installation teams. This model reduces upgrade costs by 30% to 50% compared with traditional contractor quotes for comparable systems. Eligible Nashville Electric Service customers who install a qualifying heat pump may receive up to $800 in TVA EnergyRight rebates.

Local installations are already underway, servicing homeowners in 10 counties: Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. Jetson plans to hire around a dozen team members in the region, including warehouse and operations staff, licensed HVAC technicians and electricians. To learn more about employment opportunities, please visit jetsonhome.com/careers.

Homeowners interested in learning more about Jetson Air or getting a custom online quote can visit jetsonhome.com.

About Jetson

Jetson is bringing the systems that run a home into the software era, connecting intelligent, all-electric equipment through one platform. By bringing equipment design, manufacturing, software, installation and service under one roof, Jetson lowers upgrade costs and gives homeowners one company accountable for the result. Its flagship product, Jetson Air, delivers year-round heating and cooling with real-time visibility into energy use, indoor air quality and system performance. Operating across the U.S. and Canada, Jetson makes better home technology more accessible, helping homeowners improve comfort, manage energy use and upgrade with confidence. Learn more at jetsonhome.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Kinney

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