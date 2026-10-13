Verizon Frontline Survey Finds AI Use Among First Responders Nearly Tripled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data confirms public safety agencies have officially moved from experimentation to implementation of AI, drones and robots

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Critical communications today: The annual Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey highlights the latest technology trends and adoption rates across public safety agencies.

Surging AI usage numbers: Daily artificial intelligence usage among public safety agencies has nearly tripled over the past year, while drone and robot deployment has also increased. Reliability remains crucial: As advanced tools become routine, network resilience and reliability remain vital.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Verizon Frontline survey released today shows that public safety agencies are increasingly adopting advanced technology as a fundamental part of daily operations.

The sixth annual Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, conducted by Lexipol Media Group, reveals a rapid, year-over-year acceleration in the daily use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and robots. The 2026 data confirms that the future of public safety has arrived, with agencies increasingly leveraging data-driven tools to augment human intuition and help improve response outcomes.

"The 2026 findings reveal that the future of public safety isn't something on the horizon, it's already here. Technologies that felt like science fiction just a few years ago, from AI to robotics, are now essential tools our nation's first responders rely on every day,” said Kim Mirabella, Vice President, Verizon Public Sector and Verizon Frontline.“At Verizon Frontline, we remain committed to delivering the mission-critical connectivity and solutions that meet the unique and evolving needs of the public safety community both now and in the future."

The Operational Necessity Shift

For years, first responders debated the role of AI and drones. This year's survey helps clarify the role of these technologies in public safety operations. According to the 2026 findings:



AI moves to the front line: Daily use of AI by public safety personnel on the job has almost tripled compared to 2025, reaching nearly 32%. A majority of agencies (56%) now anticipate daily AI use within three years, viewing it as a critical decision-support tool.

Robots and drones as the first "eyes and ears": Daily use of drones and robots has climbed to 26%, marking a significant jump from last year (15%). Agencies are increasingly deploying these systems to navigate hazardous environments, keeping human responders out of harm's way while providing real-time situational awareness. The reliability mandate: As agencies integrate these technologies, the demand for network reliability and resilience remains strong. Over 77% of respondents cite "resilience and reliability" as the primary operational requirement for their success.



“Our (The Center for Digital Government's) research and benchmarking with our state and local government partners shows that, for public safety, technology decisions have to start with the mission,” said Rob Lloyd, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government and Center for Public Sector AI.“Handling community safety and emergency events effectively is no accident. That is why, when evaluating advanced technology, agencies are looking at whether a tool can provide better information, improve situational awareness, and help teams respond faster, all while keeping first responders safer.”

Innovation Meets Reliability

As departments shift from reactive to predictive postures, the integration of AI-powered analytics and connected vehicles, for example, is becoming essential. However, these powerful tools are only as effective as the network that supports them.

The report emphasizes that as agencies continue to move toward more technologically-complex operations, the reliability of the network remains the single most vital factor in daily and emergency communications-outranking even speed or raw bandwidth.

For further details on the 2026 Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey and our ongoing commitment to public safety, please visit our site.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

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