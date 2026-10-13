Aspire Report Finds Commercial Landscapers Prioritizing Growth As Businesses Navigate Operational Complexity

“Commercial landscapers are focused on growth, but sustainable growth requires more than simply adding customers or crews,” said Eli Zevin, General Manager of Landscaping at ServiceTitan.“As businesses become more complex, having the right processes and visibility across operations becomes increasingly important. Contractors that can connect their teams, technology, and data will be better positioned to turn growth opportunities into stronger, more resilient businesses.”

The report highlights how commercial landscaping businesses are adapting their operations as they plan for growth. Contractors are changing how they purchase materials, continuing to invest in their workforce, and increasingly looking to technology and AI to improve efficiency and support more connected operations.

Key findings from the report include:



Technology adoption is creating opportunities for more connected operations: Contractors already use technology across core areas of their businesses, while workflow automation, operational efficiency, and integrated systems are emerging as opportunities to better connect and scale operations.

AI interest is translating into investment: Nearly half of operators are already using AI in some form, while more than half plan to increase their AI budgets as businesses explore where the technology can deliver value.

Rising costs are changing purchasing strategies: As material and equipment costs continue to rise, landscape businesses are increasingly purchasing directly from suppliers to gain greater control over costs and price volatility. Businesses continue to invest in their workforce: A majority of landscape operators plan to raise crew pay this year as attracting and retaining skilled workers remains a priority across the industry.

To view the full findings and key takeaways, download Aspire's 2027 Commercial Landscape Industry Report here.

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape maintenance, landscape construction, and snow & ice management companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps contractors change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. For more information, please visit .

About the research; forward-looking statements

The survey was conducted on behalf of Aspire Software by Thrive Analytics, an independent third-party research provider and a leading digital marketing research firm, among 1,020 commercial landscape business owners, executives, and senior decision-makers. The survey was fielded online from July 14 to July 31, 2026. This research is for informational purposes only and Aspire Software provides no assurances (express or implied) with respect to the accuracy of the survey data or analysis. Forward-looking economic and industry outlooks represent the views of the survey respondents, and may not represent the view of Aspire Software, ServiceTitan or its affiliates. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

© 2026 Aspire Software. All rights reserved. Aspire Software, the Aspire Software logo, and all Aspire Software product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Aspire Software in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

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