Promom Rebuilds Its Motherhood App Around What Matters Most Right Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on a woman's stage and what she has shared, the redesigned app shows what to do next and what to know now, with clinically governed guidance and her data kept private

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMom, the clinically governed motherhood support platform, relaunched its app, redesigned around what matters most right now. Motherhood comes with a long list of questions, decisions, and things to track, and most of it lands between medical appointments. The new ProMom uses a woman's stage, from trying to conceive through postpartum, what she has shared, and clinical standards to prioritize the actions and guidance she sees. It is the most significant update since ProMom launched.







The redesigned ProMom app shows women what matters most right now based on their motherhood stage, what they've shared, and the clinical standards.

On the dashboard, Today's Focus highlights a timely next step, such as tracking, taking a test, or getting ready for a visit. For You adds the guidance most relevant to her stage and what she has tracked. What she sees keeps up as she moves from one stage to the next.

“Our own data shows that about 7 in 10 questions women ask in ProMom come outside clinic hours,” said Leon Farasati, co-founder and CEO of ProMom.“What a woman needs when she's trying to conceive is different from what she needs at 34 weeks pregnant or at 3 a.m. with a newborn. We rebuilt ProMom around those changing needs, with clinical standards behind the guidance, so there's less for her to keep track of.”

New support for appointments, meals, and the weeks after birth

VisitPrep helps her prepare for each appointment. It follows the standard schedule of visits for each stage, explains what will happen at each appointment, helps her organize her health information, and suggests customizable health questions for her provider.

MealSense creates personalized recipes and meal plans based on her dietary preferences, medically indicated dietary restrictions, and allergies. She can plan around ingredients already in her pantry, track her meals, and build grocery lists.

Postpartum guidance covers her, not only her baby. Pregnancy comes with a map of milestones. Postpartum often does not. ProMom now offers dedicated tracking for the mother, alongside baby tracking, with guidance on recovery, mood, rest, and nutrition tailored to her postpartum phase. Guidance extends through her baby's first two years.

Clinical and privacy standards behind the guidance

ProMom's Medical Advisory Team (MAT), made up of OB-GYNs, fertility specialists, pediatricians, and specialized allied health professionals, reviewed the clinical logic behind the redesign, from Today's Focus and For You to guidance for cycle, pregnancy, postpartum, and baby tracking. The MAT works under a signed clinical charter that governs ProMom's clinical sources, the instructions behind Maia, which answers a woman's questions in the app, and the red-flag safety rules that run before Maia responds. When a red flag is triggered, the app directs her to her provider or emergency services. The MAT also regularly audits samples of Maia's delivered answers and uses what it finds to improve the tool. ProMom supports and informs. It does not diagnose or replace a woman's provider.

“Clinical standards shape which guidance ProMom surfaces and when. Our charter puts a woman's safety ahead of engagement and growth,” said Caitlyn Tivy, PT, DPT, OCS, Head of Clinical Affairs at ProMom.

The same standard applies to a user's data. What she shares helps ProMom show her what matters most, and it stays hers: ProMom does not run ads or sell her data, and neither ProMom nor its AI providers use it to train AI models. AI providers process her requests with zero data retention.

Availability

The redesigned ProMom app is available today on iOS in English and Spanish. ProMom is free to download, and Premium is $11.99/month or $99.99/year. Existing users can update through the App Store.

Download:

Media assets

Images, app screenshots, and video:

Credit: Courtesy of ProMom.







New in this update: appointment prep, meal planning, and dedicated postpartum guidance alongside baby tracking.

About ProMom Inc.

Most of motherhood happens between appointments. ProMom is a clinically governed motherhood platform built for that time, supporting women from trying to conceive through their baby's first two years with personalized guidance, decision support, and detailed tracking in one place.

Press Inquiries

Katherine Solem

pr [at] promom.health



2261 Market Street STE 10020

San Francisco, CA 94114-1612

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: