A1 Garage Door Service Named One Of Arizona's Most Admired Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix-based company honored by Az Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ for leadership, workplace culture and community impact

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, has been named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2026 by Az Business magazine, presented in partnership with BestCompaniesAZ. A1 was celebrated alongside the rest of this year's winners at an awards dinner Oct. 8 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. This year's 55 honorees were selected by a panel of judges from a field of hundreds of nominees. The program recognizes companies across five pillars: workplace culture, leadership excellence, social responsibility, customer opinion and innovation.

"I started this company in Phoenix $50,000 in debt, so getting recognized by our hometown business community means a lot," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "This one belongs to our team. They're the ones showing up for customers every day and giving back in the communities where we live and work."

The recognition caps a big year for A1. In 2026, the company was named a finalist for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, earned a Great Place to Work Certification and landed on the Inc. 5000 for the eighth time. Mello was also named one of Phoenix Business Journal's 2026 Most Admired Leaders, following his selection as a 2025 Az Business Angel by AZ Big Media.

A1's people-first approach extends well beyond the garage. Over the last year, A1 has put more than $1 million into the communities it serves through A1 Cares, pairing donations with employee volunteer hours. A1's Dream Manager program has also helped more than 200 employees reach personal goals since 2022.

“We've grown into more than 70 markets across the United States, but Phoenix is still our home base,” Mello said.“And we're just getting started. Every new city gets the same thing we built here. Take care of your people, and everything else follows.”

For more information about A1 Garage Door Service, visit .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 70+ served markets. More information can be found at .

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