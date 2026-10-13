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OPCH Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Proposed Sale Of Option Care Health To CD&R And Mckesson


Date: 2026-10-13 09:17:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) (“OPCH”) to CD&R and McKesson Corporation for $32.05 per share in cash.

Notably, the sale price is below the price targets for OPCH of at least two Wall Street analysts before the sale was announced: A.J. Rice of UBS ($39.00 per share) and Lisa Gill of J.P. Morgan ($33.00 per share) (Source: TipRanks).

Moreover, on the Seeking Alpha investment website, shareholders expressed disappointment with the sale price. One investor asserted,“Probably worth more,” while another asked,“Was there a better deal to be had?”

Finally, the $32.05 sale price is below OPCH's 52-week high of $36.80, which potentially indicates an opportunistic purchase below fair value.

If you remain an OPCH shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....
“We are investigating whether the OPCH Board of Directors acted in the best interests of OPCH shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the cash consideration agreed upon is fair to OPCH shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage OPCH shareholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website,, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866-833-6245
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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