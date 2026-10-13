Digits Launches Write MCP, The Safe Way For AI Agents To Do Accounting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Locked Periods and built-in human review, Digits' free Write MCP lets Claude, ChatGPT and other agents create, update and delete records in the general ledger without putting closed books at risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the world's first AI-native accounting platform, today launched Write MCP, a major update to its free MCP server that lets customers' own AI agents make changes in the general ledger, not just read from it. Write MCP is built on Digits' new Locked Periods, so agents can do real accounting work while the books a firm has already closed stay protected.

AI agents no longer just answer questions. They log in, take action and change things. For most software, that's a convenience. For the general ledger, the record of every dollar a business earns, spends and owes, it's a risk. Most accounting software protects closed periods with a warning popup or a shared password. A popup won't stop an agent, and once an agent has the password, the protection is gone.

Digits built Locked Periods for a world where people and agents both work in the books. Once a period is locked, no one can change it silently, whether a person or an agent. Every proposed edit goes to a review queue, and an admin approves or rejects it before anything posts. In open periods, work flows as usual.

With those controls in place, Write MCP lets agents create, update and delete records in four core areas of the ledger:



Transactions: recategorize, edit fields, fix split lines, and write journal entries

Bills: create, code, and correct bills

Invoices: draft, update, and clean up invoices Chart of accounts: add, rename, and update accounts

Agents act under the signed-in user's permissions, so they can only reach what that person can, and any actions they take in locked periods require human review and approval. Write MCP is free and works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and any MCP-compatible tool.

“Giving an agent write access to the ledger is easy. Doing it safely is the hard part, and that's what accountants care about most,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO of Digits.“We built Locked Periods first so we could say yes to what our customers kept asking for. Now your agent can do the accounting, and the books you've closed stay closed.”

Write MCP in Action

Firms already using AI to find problems in client books can now let it fix them too. An accountant can tell an agent,“Find every Stripe fee categorized as Software this quarter and move it to Merchant Fees,” or“Review last month for recurring expenses that haven't posted and book them,” and the agent makes the changes directly in Digits. Any change that touches a locked period waits for review.

Arclow, an AI-native accounting practice built on Digits, was among the first firms to put the Digits MCP to work on client engagements.

“My staff accountant ran two clients' Q3 closes through Claude on the Digits MCP. Work that takes about seven hours by hand was done in an hour and forty minutes, roughly four times faster. He finished in the morning and went to lunch with peace of mind.”

Kangsan Wyi, Founder & CEO, Arclow

Write MCP is available today at no cost to Digits customers. Learn more and get started at , or connect with the Digits team to see it in action.

About Digits

Digits is the world's first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Media Contact:



Gina Rezendes

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617-640-9278

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