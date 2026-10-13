Bluebeam Report Brings Construction's AI Paradox To Light: Firms Running AI In Production Report Real Savings, But Only 28% Have Gotten That Far

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firms that scaled AI report substantial savings, but cost, internal skills and resistance to change continue to slow broader adoption.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and part of the Nemetschek Group, today released its 2027 Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook Report. The report finds that while AI is delivering measurable business value across construction, most firms have yet to scale the technology beyond pilot programs.

Based on a survey of 750 U.S. AEC professionals, the report found that while 40% of organizations already running AI in production report AI-driven savings exceeding $500,000, only 28% have moved AI into production at all, and just 7% have embedded it across multiple core workflows. Just 2% cite a lack of trust in AI outputs as a significant barrier to adoption, suggesting the industry is increasingly focused less on whether AI works and more on how to operationalize it successfully. The findings also suggest that workforce readiness may be contributing to the challenge, with 93% of firms reporting growing demand for employees with digital and AI expertise.

Organizations using AI report measurable benefits:

40% of firms running AI in production report savings exceeding $500,000

64% report greater cost predictability

58% report identifying risks and issues earlier in project lifecycles

“The industry's AI challenge is no longer adoption, it's scale,” said Usman Shuja, Chief Executive Officer at Bluebeam.“Construction firms are already seeing measurable benefits from AI, but the next phase is making those benefits part of everyday work. The real opportunity is using AI to remove barriers, strengthen collaboration, and give the people building our world more time to focus on the work that matters most.”

What's Actually Slowing AI Down

Asked what has held back scaling, organizations cite cost and capability rather than doubt about the technology:

50% cite high implementation costs as the biggest barrier to scaling AI

34% cite a lack of internal AI skills

22% cite resistance to change among employees

18% cite security and compliance concerns

15% cite difficulty integrating AI into day-to-day project workflows

Cost is named at an identical rate by firms that scaled AI and firms still stuck in pilots, 50% of each, which suggests cost alone does not explain who succeeds. Among firms that did get AI into production, the most-cited factor in getting there was integration with existing systems and tools (47%), ahead of cross-team collaboration (29%) and high-quality data (26%). Buying AI tools is not enough; firms also need connected systems, usable data, workflows that support adoption and employees with the skills to use the technology effectively.

Workforce Readiness Emerges as a Critical Component of AI Success

The report also reveals a significant workforce challenge that may further slow AI adoption. More than eight in ten organizations surveyed (82%) say labor and skills shortages are limiting their ability to deliver projects. At the same time, demand for employees with digital and AI expertise continues to grow.

At the same time, firms increasingly need employees who can bridge traditional construction expertise with digital and AI capabilities. In fact, 93% of organizations prioritize digital tool proficiency during recruitment, yet 77% say it is the hardest skill to find.

Similarly:

69% prioritize AI knowledge and experience during hiring

59% say AI-related expertise is difficult to find

70% of firms reporting an AI effect on workforce needs say AI is increasing demand for hybrid technical and digital roles

61% of the same group say AI is increasing demand for digitally skilled workers

The findings indicate that the industry's labor shortage is evolving into a digital capability gap, creating another barrier to scaling AI successfully.

Operational Readiness Will Determine the Next Generation of Industry Leaders

The findings suggest that AI success will be determined less by access to technology and more by an organization's ability to integrate tools, data and workflows into connected ways of working. As firms work to address growing skills shortages and increasing digital demands, operational readiness is emerging as a key competitive differentiator:

97% say new tools must fit within existing workflows

80% say disconnected tools slow decision-making and reduce efficiency

79% say disconnected tools increase project risk

41% say they use AI primarily to connect and unlock value from existing tools and data

Organizations that have successfully integrated AI into their workflows report reduced administrative burden (55%), improved coordination across teams (53%), and fewer project delays (47%), underscoring the operational advantages of scaling AI beyond pilot programs.

The Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook 2027 report offers detailed insights into AI adoption, digital maturity, and technology's impact on project and workforce performance. To view the full report visit Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook 2027.

About the survey

750 technology decision-makers (manager or above) within architecture, engineering and construction firms across the U.S. were surveyed online in July 2026 by Hanover Research. Figures describing barriers, benefits and savings are based on subsets of that sample; base sizes are stated in the full report.

To learn about the latest Bluebeam capabilities available today, visit .

CONTACT: Nicole Worley Bluebeam...